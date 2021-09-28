News

Riddick 4, Vin Diesel piques the curiosity of fans: is Furya coming?

Posted on
Vin Diesel feeds the hopes of Riddick fans to soon see a new chapter in the film saga, the already announced Furya: let’s see why.

Fan of Riddick be on the lookout, because a new film in the saga awaits you … Or so it would seem according to a recent Instagram post by Vin Diesel, the protagonist of the franchise. Will Furya arrive sooner than expected?

It would seem that the anti-hero played by the Fast & Furious actor is about to return to the screens.
This is indicated by Diesel himself on social media, who in a post explains how a recent meeting could lead to the anticipated production of the fourth chapter of the film saga that originated in 2000 with Pitch Black.

I had an amazing meeting today. Thanks to the whole team, you know who you are“the actor makes his debut”Let’s just say Furya may be closer than expected #Riddick“.

The last chapter of the franchise to arrive at the cinema was Riddick, in 2013 (the second, The Chronicles of Riddick, was released in 2004), and it is a long time that fans of the saga have been waiting to see the next one, which could be a ‘ origin story for the character of Diesel, as IGN also remembers.
How long will it be for an official announcement?


Click to comment

