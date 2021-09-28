Riddick 4, Vin Diesel piques the curiosity of fans: is Furya coming?

Vin Diesel feeds the hopes of Riddick fans to soon see a new chapter in the film saga, the already announced Furya: let’s see why.

Fan of Riddick be on the lookout, because a new film in the saga awaits you … Or so it would seem according to a recent Instagram post by Vin Diesel, the protagonist of the franchise. Will Furya arrive sooner than expected?

It would seem that the anti-hero played by the Fast & Furious actor is about to return to the screens.

This is indicated by Diesel himself on social media, who in a post explains how a recent meeting could lead to the anticipated production of the fourth chapter of the film saga that originated in 2000 with Pitch Black.

“I had an amazing meeting today. Thanks to the whole team, you know who you are“the actor makes his debut”Let’s just say Furya may be closer than expected #Riddick“.

The last chapter of the franchise to arrive at the cinema was Riddick, in 2013 (the second, The Chronicles of Riddick, was released in 2004), and it is a long time that fans of the saga have been waiting to see the next one, which could be a ‘ origin story for the character of Diesel, as IGN also remembers.

How long will it be for an official announcement?