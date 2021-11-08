Sports

“Ridiculous controversy, no one wants to see us but everyone wants to hear us! For months, reports to the Police Headquarters to enforce the posts”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 15 1 minute read

Press release Curva A after NaplesVerona. The Curva has returned to the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in the lower sector of the curve. And through a statement, he made known his position on the matter.

“We’re back! Yesterday we went back to the San Paolo. We took an opportunity: to occupy the lower part of Curva A, which has been empty for years.

We have been seeing ridiculous controversy for weeks! Our stadium has been transformed into a theater by those who in recent months send reports to the Police Headquarters to enforce the numbered seats, depriving us of our usual seats after many years: absurd regulation!

At the start of the season, during our absence, we have witnessed something absurd and paradoxical: many have called for our return to the stadium … Nobody wants to see us, but everyone wants to hear us!

Ours is, as always, a choice of love: from the next match we will be there again to push our jersey wherever it is, in the most difficult fields in Italy and Europe with the climate that only we know how to create and with the contribution that only we can give!

To all lovers of selfies and videos, to all the couples with pink scarves and to all those who want to see the game as on the sofa we wish you a good view!

We invite all those guys who still want to live with passion, shouting our choirs and with the ultras mentality to follow Napoli with us! You don’t see the match well, but it has never been a problem … For us, only the shirt and our support counts!

Curve ‘A’ Napoli “

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Italy-All Blacks: the words of the Italian coach Kieran Crowley towards the challenge to the All Blacks

4 days ago

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT – Genoa is missing a penalty

1 week ago

Milan, Giroud: which number? The French thinks of the “nine taboos”

July 16, 2021

Transfer market, shock idea | Mancini bench: double work

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button