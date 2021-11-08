“Ridiculous controversy, no one wants to see us but everyone wants to hear us! For months, reports to the Police Headquarters to enforce the posts”

Press release Curva A after Naples–Verona. The Curva has returned to the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in the lower sector of the curve. And through a statement, he made known his position on the matter.

“We’re back! Yesterday we went back to the San Paolo. We took an opportunity: to occupy the lower part of Curva A, which has been empty for years.

We have been seeing ridiculous controversy for weeks! Our stadium has been transformed into a theater by those who in recent months send reports to the Police Headquarters to enforce the numbered seats, depriving us of our usual seats after many years: absurd regulation!

At the start of the season, during our absence, we have witnessed something absurd and paradoxical: many have called for our return to the stadium … Nobody wants to see us, but everyone wants to hear us!

Ours is, as always, a choice of love: from the next match we will be there again to push our jersey wherever it is, in the most difficult fields in Italy and Europe with the climate that only we know how to create and with the contribution that only we can give!

To all lovers of selfies and videos, to all the couples with pink scarves and to all those who want to see the game as on the sofa we wish you a good view!

We invite all those guys who still want to live with passion, shouting our choirs and with the ultras mentality to follow Napoli with us! You don’t see the match well, but it has never been a problem … For us, only the shirt and our support counts!

Curve ‘A’ Napoli “