“Ridiculous controversy, nobody wants to see us but everyone wants to hear us!”

The cheering organized yesterday returned to Maradona after weeks and weeks of absence due to the sanctions for anti-Covid regulations. The day after the match against Hellas Verona the Curve A issued a statement: “We’re back! Yesterday we went back to the San Paolo. We took an opportunity: to occupy the lower part of Curva A, which has been empty for years. For weeks we have been witnessing ridiculous controversies! Our stadium has been transformed into a theater for who in recent months sends reports to the Police Headquarters to enforce the numbered seats, depriving us of our usual seats after long years: absurd regulation! In this beginning of the championship, during our absence, we have witnessed something absurd and paradoxical: many invoked our return to the stadium… “.

The press release continues: “Nobody wants to see us, but everyone wants to hear us! Ours is, as always, a choice of love: from the next match we will be there again to push our jersey wherever it is, in the most difficult fields in Italy and Europe with the climate that only we know how to create and with the contribution that only we can give! To all lovers of selfies and videos, to all the couples with pink scarves and to all those who want to see the game as on sofa we wish you good viewing! “.

“We invite all those guys who still want to live with passion, shouting our choirs and with the ultras mentality to follow Napoli with us! You can’t see the game well, but it has never been a problem … For us, only the shirt counts and our support! “.