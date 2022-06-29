“Ridiculous”, “dull”… Honestly, is Drake’s Nevermind worth it?

The opinion of the US critic on the question…

Announced on June 16 via an Instagram post a few hours before its release, Honestly, NevermindDrake’s seventh official album took everyone by surprise. Not content to redo us as in 2015 the blow of If You’re Reading It’s Too Latethe Canadian has also decided to venture fully into the field of sounds dancing and house.

Eager to breathe new life into his career after the banana Certified Lover Boy last September, he poached for the occasion South African DJ Black Coffee and electro producer Carnage (he officiates here under the alias Gordo).

Alone on thirteen of the fourteen tracks (only 21 Savage is credited as featuring on the final track), Drake assumes his bet. If the intention is most laudable, the North American critics are on the other hand most dubious.

Little best-of of the best papers devoted to listening to this Honestly, Nevermind which is likely to be talked about for a little while longer.

Drake is ridiculousthe title of Stereogum has the merit of being clear, even if the intention to renew itself is praised.

“Honestly, Nevermind is a turning point. A turn Drake needed. And for good reason, we lived in an era where all the songs sound like Drake featuring Drake. His aesthetic has spread absolutely everywhere. Everyone does Drake now, even Drake. »

Still, that’s not all.

“The concept and the execution of the concept are two different things. And in terms of execution, my God it’s boring. It’s even worse than boring, it’s boring to death. »

The author points out in particular the indigence of the refrains which are limited to repeating words ad infinitum, going so far as to wonder if he would not have preferred an instrumental version of the album.

Cruel, he concludes by comparing Honestly, Nevermind at Break My Soulthe new single very dancing of Beyoncé, who succeeds in everything that Drake missed here.

More measured, but not necessarily the most enthusiastic, pitchfork awards a 6.6 to the cake.

An average score due to “dull house beats and lazy songwriting”.

“It’s as if Honestly, Nevermind displayed anonymity, “inoffensiveness” as its only ambition. As if the goal was to turn in the background all summer. Except that well, this is not what is expected of Drake. Drake made us believe for 15 years that the world revolved around his little person (his relationships with others, his breakups…). »

” This album like the latest looks like these software updates : they don’t go away until you click on them, and when you do, you only notice the stuff that doesn’t work as well as it used to. »

On the side of HipHopDxwe deliver a 3.9/5, a surprisingly generous score in this climate.

“No rudeness, friendly with everyone to be played in the background, worked enough to lend a more attentive ear, Honestly, Nevermind is a pop album that can be listened to accompanied. An album where Drake does not put pressure on himself, which suits him well. »

Admittedly, this is not not 808s & Heartbreak of Kanye West, but it’s “Music that deserves better than being listened to through headphones or driving home in the early morning by Uber”.

And the chronicle ends with a sentence for those who were hoping for a Certified Lover Boy 2: “Honestly, it doesn’t matter”.

But what does Drake think?!

Hardly delighted to see the fruit of his labor ridiculed on the networks as being “ dressing room music Drizzy reacted vigorously a few days ago.

“No problem if you haven’t figured it out yet. It’s not serious. That’s what we do. We’ll wait until you’re level. We are already there. We are already thinking about the sequel. »

