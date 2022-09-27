Ridiculous: Kim Kardashian ridiculously waddles up stairs in her too-tight dress (video)

Everything suggests that Kim kardashians only has extremely tight dresses in her evening wardrobe. This Monday, a new video of the reality TV star went viral. In question ? She has difficulty moving around.

You can see it in the video clip (shared on tik Tok by her friend and former assistance, Stephanie Shepherd) have difficulty standing, walking and climbing stairs. Her Dolce & Gabbana clearly has something to do with it. What amused Internet users was to see Kim K jump, walk with both feet while several people are trying to help him. 5 million views in just 14 hours, that’s buzz!

The American star, who signed her first collection with the Italian house, went to the show for the new collection of the luxury brand Dolce Gabbana In Milan.

Her first collection with the cult luxury house was named “#CiaoKim“. For the show, the guests had a little surprise. They were able to discover the projection of a black and white film of Kim, a platinum blonde, who enjoys a dish of pasta at the restaurant. Quite a symbol for the Italian brand.

The kardashians and Dolce Gabbanaa great love story

If today, Kim K has her own line of clothes within D&Gthis is not a big surprise. Indeed, it was already the Italian brand that had designed the wedding dress for the eldest of the brotherhood, Kourtney kardashians. The big event took place last May. However, stylists Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana had qualified the sisters of the family kardashians of “the nerdiest people in the world” in 2018 in a post published on Instagram.