riding a motorcycle and drunk in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro

2022-03-17
In his time he was considered one of the best strikers in the world and today his life continues to surprise many fans, who wonder when his career derailed.
Adriano sold his large mansion in Brazil and moved into a hotel
There is no doubt that it was nice to see the Brazilian Hadrian scoring goals with the jerseys of the Inter and Rome in Europe, but in the blink of an eye, his career changed drastically due to parties and alcohol.
The last of the “Emperor” was released through Tik-Tok, where he can be seen riding a motorcycle and drunk while meeting with his friends in one of the favelas of Rio de Janeiro.
Hadrian he had already confessed in 2021 that he was leaving consuming alcohol and focused on their projects away from the pitch.
However, these images only show that the former soccer player has not been able to leave it and takes the opportunity with his friends to drink.
Adriano’s harsh confessions about his life in the favelas
In 2018, Hadrian He explained that the death of his father broke his excellent progression and that was when he then immersed himself in alcoholic beverages.
“Only I know how much I have suffered. The death of my father left me with this great emptiness, I felt very alone. After his death, everything got worse, because I isolated myself, ”said the Brazilian.
“I was alone in Italy, sad and depressed, so I started drinking. I only felt happy when I drank, I did it every night. I drank everything that passed through my hands: wine, whiskey, vodka, beer. Lots of beer. I did not stop drinking and in the end I had to leave Inter”, he confessed.
“I didn’t know how to hide it, I would come to training sessions drunk in the morning. He always showed up, even if he was completely drunk, and the medical staff had to take me to sleep in the infirmary. Inter told the press that he just had muscle problems,” he said. Hadrian.
“Later I realized that the problem was the people around me, friends who did nothing but take me to parties with women and alcohol, without thinking about anything else,” he said.