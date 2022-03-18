riding a motorcycle and drunk in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro

2022-03-17

In his time he was considered one of the best strikers in the world and today his life continues to surprise many fans, who wonder when his career derailed.

Adriano sold his large mansion in Brazil and moved into a hotel

There is no doubt that it was nice to see the Brazilian Hadrian scoring goals with the jerseys of the Inter and Rome in Europe, but in the blink of an eye, his career changed drastically due to parties and alcohol.

The last of the “Emperor” was released through Tik-Tok, where he can be seen riding a motorcycle and drunk while meeting with his friends in one of the favelas of Rio de Janeiro.

Hadrian he had already confessed in 2021 that he was leaving consuming alcohol and focused on their projects away from the pitch.