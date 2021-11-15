Ridley Scott against superhero movies: “They’re boring as m … a”

ROME – Ridley Scott attacks cinecomics and doesn’t use half measures. In an interview with Deadline on the occasion of the launch of his ‘House of Gucci’, a film with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver that reconstructs the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the Oscar-winning director asked about superhero movie he has declared: “They are boring like m … a “. What would not work would be the stories: “Why can’t they have better ones? Let’s go. These movies are mostly saved by special effects, and this is becoming boring for all those who work with intelligence ”.

READ ALSO: Ddl Zan, Lady Gaga to the Lgbtq + community: “You are the bravest, I will continue to fight for you”

“Their scripts aren’t good at all,” he continued. I think I’ve made three great superhero movies with good scripts. One would be Alien with Sigourney Weaver, then the Gladiator and finally Blade Runner“. In the latter film, “Harrison Ford was a superhero, but everyone was confused because in the end he was beaten to death by the other superhero, who they thought was the villain – explains Scott -, but he turned out to be a good guy. I think it’s quite interesting ”.

Eighty-three years on November 30th, in over 40 years of career Ridley Scott has touched almost all film genres, making films that have entered the history of cinema. To honor him in the last edition, also the Venice Film Festival with the award Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker reserved for those who ‘have marked contemporary cinema in a particularly original way’. At the event Scott presented ‘The Last Duel’, film with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, which is inspired by a real event in 14th century France. A noblewoman raped by a knight decided to report the incident, despite risking death for it. Following her accusation, her husband challenged the man who had violated her to what appears to have been the last officially authorized duel in France.

READ ALSO: ‘The Last Duel’ arrives at the cinema: what the new film by Ridley Scott is about

A Ridley Scott ‘Glory to the Filmmaker’: “I bring one of my best films to Venice”