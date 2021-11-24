Ridley Scott confirms that a Blade Runner TV series will be made

Ridley Scott confirmed that he is working on one tv series of Blade Runner during an interview with BBC Radio last Monday.

The series

The director said: “We have already written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible (ed: a document in which the writers provide information on the characters, settings, etc.). We will present already Blade Runner like a tv series, we will present the first ones ten hours“. Scott added that he is also working on a small-screen transposition of Alien, another of his sci-fi cinematic masterpieces.

The universe of Blade Runner then it expands further. The announcement comes four years after the sequel’s release Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. In addition, three animated shorts were taken from the film that served as a prequel (Blade Runner Black Out 2022; 2036: Nexus Dawn And 2048: Nowhere to Run). An anime spin-off titled Blade Runner: Black Lotus, released on November 14 in the United States.

But returning to the TV series, at the moment, Unfortunately, there are no other rumors. What will the series be about? What year will it be set in: 2019 or 2049? Or another year? Who will be the protagonist? When will it go into production? To get the answers to these questions we will have to be patient a little.

Blade Runner: A Troubled History

The science fiction film – inspired by the novel The android hunter by Philip K. Dick – came out in 1982 and became in the course of the others a real one cult film and is counted among the best science fiction films. Set in 2019 in a dystopian Los Angeles, policeman Rick Deckard (played by a magnificent Harrison Ford) must hunt down and eliminate four replicating androids who, after stealing a ship in space, return to Earth in search of their creator.

Due to a series of (often controversial) cuts and changes demanded by film studio executives, the film has ben seven different versions, screened between 1982 and 2007. The latest version, called The final cut, was released in 2007 to mark the film’s 25th anniversary and is the only one in which Ridley Scott had total artistic freedom.

We’ll see if this time Scott will have the opportunity to express himself freely from the start.