Ridley Scott confirms that the script is ready

After Kitbag – focused on Napoleon – it seems that the next Ridley Scott film will be the sequel de Gladiator!

Ridley Scottdespite his eighty-three years, he seems unstoppable. With two films under their belt in 2021 – The Last Duel, released in Italian cinemas in October, e House of Gucci, scheduled for December 16 – has its next projects already in the pipeline. One, in particular, is expected from 2018, since Paramount approved the film: the sequel de Gladiator. And it is in these hours the news that the director has finally completed the script, as confirmed by his own statements: “Oh, it was written. It has already been written. We have a good footprint, a good logical place to go. You can’t just make another kind of movie Gladiator. You have to follow… there are enough components from the first film to pick up the ball and continue. “ After Kitbag – movie you see Joaquin Phoenix in the role of Napoleon, which will begin shooting in 2022 – so it seems that it will be The Gladiator 2 the next effort to land on the big screen.

The film will follow the events of Lucius (Spencer Treat Clark), son of Lucilla and nephew of the antagonist Commodus, a young man saved by Massimo Decimo Meridio. Compared to the first chapter there will therefore be a time jump of about thirty years. Rusell Crowe is expected to return in the sequel, even if his character dies at the end of Gladiator, while the rest of the cast has not yet been disclosed. Chris Hemsworth however, he expressed interest in the project. Moreover, the Australian actor has already shared the set with Crowe, who apparently will appear in a small cameo – in the role of Zeus -, in Thor: Love and Thunder. In fact, a sequel to Gladiator had already been talked about since 2001. A first draft was born in 2006 and told of the possible return of Maximus, resurrected by the Roman gods to be sent to Earth to stop the advance of Christianity. Fortunately, this idea has not been developed and Scott – after twenty years – can finally write the script he always wanted, based on a greater historical truthfulness.

The Gladiator 2 doesn’t have a release date yet.

Read also Ridley Scott harshly criticizes superhero movies: “Boring as shit”