Ridley Scott Disappointed With The Last Duel Box Office But He Is Convinced That Time Will Be A Gentleman | Cinema

Despite the presence ofin the control room, an important budget and the presence of a cast composed of Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver, The Last Duel had a really meager crop at the box office.

Worldwide, it grossed only $ 26 million (SOURCE: BOM) against a budget of about 100 excluding P&A, probably also because it is a film aimed at a more adult, mature demographic, the most reluctant audience. to return to a closed place, potentially as crowded as a movie theater in times of pandemic. A problem that other films, from Venom: Carnage’s fury to No Time to Die they felt with less intensity.

In the course of a long chat with the New York Times, Ridley Scott said he was disappointed by the commercial performance of the film, but also confident that time will be a gentleman with The Last Duel:

It was extremely disappointing. The fatal aspect of the story is that when you think you have something that can do it, it happened with Blade Runner which then didn’t go well. At the time I was crucified by a well-known critic named Pauline Kael. That’s why I never read criticism, ever. you have to decide for yourself: if you care what the public thinks, what they might want, you’re fried. A good film can find its way on its own. Today Blade Runner is in the Library of Congress.

