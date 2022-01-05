Ridley Scott, how many films has the director made in the last 10 years and which ones

Arriving at the age of 84, Ridley Scott is one of the most active directors currently around. Only this year, in fact, we have seen two of his films: the controversial House of Gucci and The Last Duel. But how many films have you managed to shoot in the last 10 years? Here are all the numbers and titles.

From 2011 to 2021, we have seen well 8 new films signed by the director. His average is almost one release per year. Not bad, in short. To these should be added a short film, entitled Alien: Covenant – Prologue: The Crossing, which serves as a prologue to the 2017 film Alien: Covenant, and the series Raised by Wolves, which he executive produced and directed the first two episodes.

As for the films, however, in addition to the three already mentioned (House of Gucci, The Last Duel and Alien: Covenant) there are 5 others, all noteworthy. The first is Prometheus, arrived in 2012. Oscar nominee in 2013, the film is a prequel to the Alien saga started by the director in 1979, which brings us back to the same universe as the franchise, constituting, as Scott said, its “DNA”. Just a year later, in 2013, it arrived The Counselor – The attorney, film with which the director goes to another genre: the dramatic thriller. At the center of the story is a lawyer who in a moment of difficulty finds himself involved in the circles of the underworld. Definitely an interesting product, but one that doesn’t stand out among Scott’s titles.

In 2014 it arrived instead Exodus – Gods and kings, epic film that saw Christian Bale in the role of Moses. This film not only received very negative reviews, but was also the subject of various discussions due to the choice of Caucasian actors in the roles of Middle Eastern characters. Ridley Scott, in any case, took little to overcome the controversy, because in 2015 he returned with The Martian, a rather well-known title of his filmography, based on the novel The Man from Mars, and with which he won several awards and was nominated for an Oscar in seven categories.

There was then a one-year pause, which brought us directly to 2017, when in addition to the aforementioned Alien: Covenant was also released All the money in the world, which tells of a rather well-known news story of the seventies. The film, in fact, is about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III in Rome in 1973: he was the grandson of the richest man in the world (at the time). From here we then come to 2021, the year in which The Last Duel and House of Gucci arrived on our screens.

In short, it seems that it is difficult to stop the director, who releases films with an incredible frequency. But how does Ridley Scott turn so fast? Ben Affleck explains it to us.