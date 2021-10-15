Ridley Scott movies: top 10 must-sees

Out in Italian cinemas The Last Duel, the eagerly awaited new film by the prolific, eclectic and award-winning American director Ridley Scott. The film, by 20th Century Studios, stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck.

If you want to deepen the filmography of the great filmmaker, we offer you Ridley Scott’s 10 Must-See Films: a base from which to discover his spectacular cinema, made up of characters with strong ideologies and a very high attention to detail and to the construction of the scenes.

Alien

The crew of the spaceship Nostromo, returning from an interplanetary mission, responds to a request for help from a desolate and unknown planet. Upon descending to the surface, they discover the horror: a mysterious and lethal life form, which in order to reproduce is able to hatch its own eggs inside the human body, after having subjugated it. The most fearsome opponent will put a strain on the group, now fighting for survival … their own and all of mankind: the Aliens must not come to Earth!

On Alien you could spend thousands and thousands of characters, given that in 1979 it gave life not only to a franchise but also to a real sub-genre of science fiction, enriching the spatial suggestions of new anguish deriving from the monstrous creature and all its subtexts, going to deeply influence many subsequent works.

Alien has had several sequels and spin-offs, some of them directed by Scott himself, but none have ever come close to its perfect mix of action and anxiety.

Not to mention Ellen Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver, one of the first (and greatest) heroines of the big screen, decades before girl power became “in fashion”.

Blade Runner

Rick Deckard roams the steel and microchip jungle of the Los Angeles of the future. He is a “blade runner” and hunts down criminal replicants, androids produced by now extremely sophisticated genetics. His task: to kill the replicants. Their crime? Wanting to be human.

Without too many doubts the best film adaptation of a book by Philip K. Dick, Blade Runner takes us into the “future” (it is set in a 2019 already fully forerunner of many instances of cyberpunk) to follow in the footsteps of Deckard, probably the best interpretation of Harrison Ford, with all due respect to Dr. Jones and a certain rogue intergalactic… science fiction at its best: both fascinating in form and repulsive in context, spectacular yet profound.

Legend

A despotic lord of darkness is intent on destroying every shred of harmony in the world by eliminating the symbol of light and purity: the unicorn. His evil plan, entrusted to an evil elf, succeeds at least in part, killing one of the two remaining unicorns and imprisoning sweet Lili. Jack, a singular sylvan boy, will eventually become the hero of the fight against the thickest darkness.

This may not be Scott’s most successful film, but anyway Legend there remains an absolutely to be rediscovered cross-section of the typical 80s fantasy, with among other things a very young Tom Cruise protagonist and a Mephistopheles Tim Curry in those of the villain.

Thelma & Louise

Two great friends, Thelma & Louise, they take a vacation from the lives in which they are trapped, in defiance of all conventions. Soon, however, the escape from the greyness of a wretched existence becomes a much more tangible and less metaphorical escape, forced to flee because of a crime committed in self-defense. A desperate escape through the southwest of the USA, with a detective on his heels, becomes the excuse to stage one of the greatest friendship films ever made, with two of the most interesting female figures ever seen, in their dynamic as a couple.

A beloved, award-winning film, with two magnetic protagonists (Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis) and, among other things, a Brad Pitt at the beginning.

Gladiator

Massimo Decimo Meridio, general of the Roman Empire triumphant in Germanic land, is the protagonist of one of the most idolized fantasy epics of modern cinema: a story of tragedy and revenge, with our hero rising from tragedy, fighting head-on among the row of gladiators, with the only desire to take revenge on the newly proclaimed emperor Commodus, who decreed its ruin.

Five Oscars, an immortal role for Russell Crowe, a Joaquin Phoenix never again so treacherous and undying fame in the capital of Italy, where Gladiator it has become a real must despite the historical improbability… but the quotes from the film remain unforgettable.

Hannibal

Several years have passed since the events of Manhunter and The Silence of the Lambs, and above all from the escape of Dr. Hannibal Lecter from the maximum security hospital for psychotic criminals who kept him “in treatment”: the memory, however, is still very present in the nightmares of FBI agent Clarice Starling and her latest victim, Mason Verger, who survived the doctor but was horribly disfigured. Verger ponders revenge and knows that only a decoy can bring out Dr. Lecter, now a fugitive in Europe: Clarice herself.

Quite unique case, in Scott’s filmography, of the franchise he collects, instead of launching: Hannibal is already a hit even before his arrival as director, especially for the previous one The silence of the lambs by Jonathan Demme, which earned Anthony Hopkins an Oscar despite the few (but excellent) minutes on screen. A relaunch in style, although the chemistry between Hopkins and Julianne Moore is not at the same levels as that experienced with Jodie Foster.

The genius of the scam

Roy is a professional scammer who has found a winning formula, with which he attracts customers with the prospect of winning fabulous prizes. Business, together with friend Frank, is going well, affections a little less. One day, the daughter she had never met knocks on his door: 14-year-old Angela is well prepared to recover the relationship with her father … and also to learn the trade.

The genius of the scam is one of the many films with Nicolas Cage unfairly underestimated and certainly to be rediscovered, also due to the rather rare black comedy tones in the director’s filmography.

All the money in the world

Rome, 1973. Masked men kidnap Paul Getty III, grandson of oil magnate Jean Paul Getty, known for being the richest man in the world… and at the same time the greediest. The kidnapping of his favorite nephew, in fact, is not a good enough reason for him to give up part of his fortunes, so much so as to force the boy’s mother Gail and security man Fletcher Chace to an unbridled race against time to collect the money. , pay the ransom and finally hug young Paul again. A public and private story that shocked the world, for having revealed to everyone an incredible truth: that you can love money more than your family.

All the money in the world it’s an interesting film, and in the cast we find an intense Michelle Williams and an unreleased Mark Wahlberg; the peculiarity for which the film will be remembered, however, is behind the scenes and is far from a detail: the interpreter of the rich tycoon has changed when the film is practically finished. Post-production of the film was in progress when Kevin Spacey was literally overwhelmed by some very heavy allegations of harassment in 2017. Accusations that to date appear to have been dropped in court, but of course not in public opinion, and which cost him not only his place in the last season of House of Cards but also his presence in Ridley Scott’s film. All of whose scenes with him present were completely shot with another performer in his place, veteran Christopher Plummer.

The Last Duel

The Last Duel is set in the brutality of 14th century France and explores important themes then as today: the excessive power of certain authorities, the fragility of justice, the strength and courage of those who are willing to fight in the name of truth, against everything and everyone, despite the disadvantages offered by one’s social status.

Based on real events, the film reveals long-held assumptions about the latest “authorized duel” in France, between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends who have become bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles at court. When Carrouges’ wife Marguerite is viciously attacked by Le Gris, an accusation he denies, she refuses to remain silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker: an act of courage and defiance that endangers her life. . The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, puts the fate of all three “in the hands of God”.

The ancient historical cross-section, in which weaving a strongly dramatic plot, perhaps inspired by real facts, is the ideal ecosystem for Scott to work, or at least, it is probably the one in which he feels most at ease, at least to scroll through his filmography, which counts films like The duelists, 1492 – The conquest of paradise, L’Albatross – Beyond the storm, Gladiator, The crusades, Robin Hood and Exodus – Gods and kings. And with The Last Duel the director seems to have treasured the previous experience, for a film with certainly incredible atmospheres and which boasts an excellent cast, including Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck.

House of Gucci

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family who founded the homonymous Italian high fashion house which became famous all over the world. Scott tells three generations of Gucci, across three decades, telling a story of power, creativity, ambition, betrayal, revenge and a terrible murder. All for the control of the Maison that bore the name of their family.

And ok, the film has yet to come out and we can’t know in advance if it will be good or not, but however it goes, we are sure it will be worth it, just for the incredible cast: among others, Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino.

