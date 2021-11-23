Ridley Scott on The Last Duel flop at the box office: “It’s the fault of the Millennials”

10.8 million of total dollars collected at home, just 27.4 worldwide. The box office numbers have sunk The Last Duel, Ridley Scott’s latest effort (soon penultimate, given the imminent release of House of Gucci) considering the huge production budget of 100 million. Despite critical acclaim and the presence of big stars like Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Matt Damon And Ben Affleck (the latter also authors of the screenplay), the film, a psychological drama in costume set in medieval France, was a flop in theaters.

Originally scheduled for December 2020, it has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, following the world premiere at Venice Film Festival, arrived in theaters around the world on October 15, 2021. In a recent appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast, analyzing the disastrous box office performance, Ridley Scott blamed a specific demographic: millennials, that is, spectators who, according to him, prefer to play with mobile phones rather than watch a movie. While many felt that the blame would lie with Disney following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Scott, on the other hand, said he was pleased with how the studio handled the release and that everyone was happy with the film.

“Disney did a fantastic job of promoting. The bosses loved the movie, I was worried they might not. I think we can boil it down to the fact that what we have today is an audience that has been raised with these fucking cell phones. Millennials, who never want to be educated about anything unless you tell them on your cell phone. It’s a big deal, but I think we’re addressing it right now with Facebook. I think it’s a misdirection that happened from the moment the wrong kind of trust was given to this generation ”.

Scott’s comments on millennials, along with his recent negative remarks on superhero movies, express an increasingly obvious frustration with Hollywood trends. Cellular or non-cellular, the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly not helped the chances of The Last Duel at the box office, given that the older audience (more on target with the genre) was the most reluctant to return to the cinema. Recent box office trends have revealed that superhero movies, science fiction and horror have been major attractions for audiences. Considering that The Last Duel it came out at the same (very crowded) time as movies like Venom: Let There Be Carnage, No Time To Die, Halloween Kills And Dunes, you can very well understand the reason for the flop.

