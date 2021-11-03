Ridley Scott will receive the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award

Ridley Scott will receive the award Cinema Audio Society Award filmmaker at the 58th edition of the CAS Awards on March 19, 2022, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

The director is behind this year’s award contenders House of Gucci And The Last Duel.

Reasons for the Ridley Scott Award

The president of the CAS Karol Urban he has declared: “The Cinema Audio Society has long considered Sir Ridley as a legendary director and a bold and visionary producer. It is immensely in advance that we prepare for this year’s awards, knowing that we will have the opportunity to physically come together as industry professionals representing our craft to pay tribute to the contribution of Sir Ridley to creative storytelling“.

Ridley Scott’s titles still without Academy Award

The producer and director Scott is famous for his works in films such as Thelma & Louise, Alien, Black Hawk Down And Blade Runner.

While his epic film Gladiator won the Academy Award, the Golden Globe and the BAFTA Awards for Best Picture, Scott has not yet received an Academy Award.

In 1995 Scott formed the Scott Free Productions to serve his film and television projects. The most recent feature films produced by Scott Free include American Woman from Jake Scott And The Friend from Gabriela Cowperthwaite.

The other winners before him

Scott will be the 17th CAS Filmmaker Honoree. Joins the previous winners: George Clooney, James Mangold, Steven Spielberg, Joe Wright, Jon Favreau, Jay Roach, Richard Linklater, Edward Zwick, Jonathan Demme, Rob Marshall, Taylor Hackford, Henry Selick, Paul Mazursky, Bill Condon, Gil Cates And Quentin Tarantino.

In addition, the re-recording sound mixer will be awarded that evening with the CAS career achievement award Paul Massey, an award winner already announced.

The 58th edition of the CAS Awards will honor outstanding achievements in sound mixing in seven categories: films, animated films, documentary films, television films or limited series, one-hour television series, half-hour television series, and non-film series or specials fiction, variety, music.

The CAS will also present the CAS Student Recognition Award to one of the five finalist students at the awards ceremony.

New projects for Ridley Scott after the Award

Scott will reunite with the star of the Gladiator Joaquin Phoenix for his next project Kit Bag, where is it Phoenix will play the role of the French military leader and emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

(Source Variety)