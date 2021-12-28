Ridley Scott’s 5 worst movies

His House of Gucci is dividing audiences and critics alike (it is also evident from our review of House of Gucci), between those who read there a misunderstood and grotesque masterpiece on ferocity in modern dynasties, and those who are simply the false step of a director who is impossible not to admire, but who more than once it seemed to go around in circles. Ridley Scott made cinema history, to deny it would simply be to deny reality. However, several of his films seemed to be not very successful, unbalanced, if not born from somewhat forced premises.

This year was certainly exemplary, with a great historical costume film like The Last Duel (and we explain why in our review of The Last Duel) and the pseudo Shakespearean drama about the fall of the Gucci dynasty. Just to put the dots on the “i’s”, we at Everyeye have decided to line up Ridley Scott’s 5 Worst Films, those that most led us to doubt his indisputable talent as a director.

1492 – the Discovery of Paradise

Impossible, in this regard, not to start from the transposition of the questionable deeds and adventures – marinating and otherwise -, of what, for better or for worse, still remains the most famous seaman of all time: Christopher Columbus.

Gerard Depardieu was called to interpret the famous Genoese explorer, in a title that if from a visual point of view is a real joy for the eyes, yet another demonstration of Scott’s directorial talent, instead shows incredible gaps in terms of rhythm and narrative. Released on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the “discovery” of the new world, at the time it was essentially a wrong film in terms of optics and opportunities. In fact, Scott tried to describe what historiography had already judged a bad sailor, an incredibly opportunist and inexperienced man as a sort of visionary, anti-hero, rebel. Even more serious, besides portraying him as a tolerant and open leader towards the natives (when we know that his first action was to enslave them) 1492 – the Discovery of Paradise is afflicted with a really palpable lack of rhythm and energy. This has been Ridley Scott’s worst film to date, the only one in which his well-known creative license, the freedom he has always taken for the purpose of compelling storytelling, appears less forgivable, less sensible, less successful.

From a strictly cinematographic point of view Scott, perhaps for the first time in his life, pursued the epic rather than create it, he relied completely on the protagonist and the Vangelis soundtrack to save himself. But he could not avoid the fiasco, also by virtue of an inability to give emotions, thanks to a really excessive duration and a rather insufficient characterization of the characters.

Exodus – Gods and Kings

In all likelihood, this is it one of the most wrong historical films ever. Ridley Scott in 2014 with Exodus – Gods and Kings (here you can find our review of Exodus) tried in some way to bring back to life the historical blockbuster of the Hollywood Golden Age, which had had in Cecil B. DeMille the great master of ceremonies par excellence.

Impossible not to think about his Ten Commandments of 1956 while we are forced to attend this sort of family soap opera, even unattractive from an aesthetic point of view, with a gloomy and dark photography, costumes and sets of not great quality, and action scenes that are neither innovative nor exciting. But most of all, in a 2014 film, it amazes the ingenuity with which Scott thought he could recruit a cast of Western actors to talk about Moses’ Egypt, about the fratricidal struggle against his half-brother Ramses II, about the liberation of the Jews. A weak film, with outdated ideas and a cast that did not convince.

If Christian Bale tries if nothing else, giving us yet another clone of the leaders made of wisdom and resourcefulness that Scott likes so much, Joel Edgerton with his Ramses II, too over the top and somewhat artificial characterization, appears absolutely out of the question. Exodus – Gods and Kings it would like to be a metaphorical tale on the concept of rebellion and authoritarianism, on the separation and conflict between temporal and spiritual power. But, net of some isolated scenes, it remains above all an incredibly fragmentary work, aesthetically unsuccessful and narratively devoid of phatos.

Hannibal

After the simply extraordinary success achieved with The Silence of the Innocents, a film that remains mythological even today and that you can rediscover in our review of The Silence of the Innocents) there was a lot of anticipation in 2001 for the sequel Hannibal, above all because it was directed by Ridley Scott, a veteran of the extraordinary success obtained with Gladiator. Instead, with a cast that in addition to the excellent Anthony Hopkins also included Gary Oldman, Ray Liotta, our Giancarlo Giannini and Julianne Moore (who replaced a Jodie Foster dismayed by the script) Hannibal turned out to be a disappointing film beyond all pessimistic expectations.

Where there was depth in the characters and a script full of reflections on the concept of guilt and power, Scott preferred to insist on a brutal, obvious and very unattractive visual component. All of course in an Italy that was described in a stereotypical and predictable way, among wines, mustaches and tenors, in a Florence where the feuds of the Renaissance are inexplicably still alive and, of course, the Italian-style criminal labor predominates. The Godfather.

Although a huge box office hit, with $ 351 million, Hannibal reduced one of the most fascinating villains in the history of cinema to a kind of parody involuntary, to a mad doctor deprived of complexity and charm. However, in Scott’s defense, it should also be specified that in the end the same literary source, the novel by Thomas Harris, was also poorly conceived and plagued by macroscopic defects. Luckily for us the following year I think Brett Retner with Red Dragon to do justice, to save a character who also gave us so much on the small screen with the visceral Hannibal with Mad Mikkelsen.

Soldier Jane

It still seems incredible today to think that this war movie, in which we see the worst of American machismo, Reaganism and the most nationalist militarism represented, was created by the same author of Alien, Black Hawk Down or American Gangster.

In that 1997, Demi Moore, shaved to zero, gymnasium (but always strictly in wet T-shirts), she divided the audience and the critics of the end of the millennium, reluctantly redesigning the concept of objectification of the female body in cinema. It is difficult to think of a title born of more wrong premises than this one, inelegant and semantically arid, with which Scott sought an unspecified narrative focused on the equality of women within the Armed Forces, in this case the legendary Navy Seals. From many points of view, the heaviest misstep of his career, all the more serious because it comes from a director who, both before and after, was able to give us female characters that are nothing short of extraordinary, in much more interesting and vital contexts. Even as regards aesthetics, with an invasive slow motion, rhetorical action scenes and very little sparkling direction, it remains a work of scarce memorability. Out of time, given the agony of rambism in those 90s,GI Jane is also a brave little film. In fact, if one scene is excluded, all the harassment or violence, which still today are forced to suffer so many women in the armed forces, are hidden, traced, carefully avoided.

Apart from the commitment the energy with which Demi Mooresi sacrificed for the role (which you find in our review of Soldier Jane), the only positive aspect of this film, is the fact that Peter Jackson discovered you Viggo Mortensen choosing him to interpret the immortal Aragorn in it the Lord of the Rings (Have you read the 20 years special of The Lord of the Rings?).

Robin Hood

Finally, there is another great missed opportunity by Ridley Scott, another historical blockbuster, from which so much was expected for the possibilities offered by one of the most legendary historical figures of all time: Robin Hood.

Already brought countless times on the small and large screen, almost always with success, the story of the legendary archer was this time bent to unnecessarily complex and irrelevant narrative purposes. Russel Crowe as Sherwood’s outlaw he tried them all, as did Cate Blanchett, Oscar Isaac, Lea Seydoux, Mark Strong, William Hurt and all the rest of a full-bodied cast called upon to play real or fictional characters from 12th century England. However, contrary to what was done with Gladiator, The Duelists, as well as with The Last Duel, Ridley Scott was unable to create a film that was the bearer of historical truth, preferring an atmosphere that is often too light and Hollywood in the most negative sense of the term. Jokes, curtains and such a light-hearted tone we never expected from him. It is not so much the freedom of writing as opposed to historical reality that stands outAmong other things, an element that has never been his sole exclusive, but rather how he used it badly, to create a diegetic process without a coherent and fully developed theme.

Here, more than twelfth-century England, Scott almost created a kind of American revolution ante litteram, in the name of unspecified Enlightenment principles on the universal and political freedom of the common man. Elements that, combined with the very scarce likelihood of characters and events, as well as the predictability that becomes more and more pressing every minute, still make this Robin Hood, one of his weakest films ever.