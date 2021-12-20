Rieducationis Custodes: Mass Commentary in Latin to Roche’s Answers: STILUM CURIAE





December 19, 2021



Published by Marco Tosatti

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies, in Pope Bergoglio’s Vatican, someone replies from time to time to the Dubia, if it suits them and feels like it. Below you will find the article with which the editorial office of Messa in Latin points out the response of the Congregation for Divine Worship to questions relating to the sudden, violent, and divisive Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes. Enjoy the reading.

Rieducationis Custodes: our comment to the Responsa on #traditioniscustodes

The Responsa of the Congregation for Divine Worship on the application of Traditionis Custodes are “apocalyptic” (in the etymological sense), that is, fully revealing the declaration of war launched by the Holy Father against the faithful linked to the traditional liturgy. HERE our post yesterday with the complete text and the first reflections.

It is no longer possible to continue to delude oneself that there is no attack or that in the end it would only be a return to the pardon. For those who still did not understand it clearly on July 16, the Responsa published yesterday arrive to make it clear that:

– the Holy Father wants not only to regulate but to eradicate and put an end to the traditional liturgy;

– for this purpose it intends to break up the liturgical life of the faithful and traditional communities (Mass only, no other sacraments);

– temporary survival is granted for the sole purpose of re-educating them so that they decide to abandon it completely to attend only and exclusively the Novus Ordo;

– in other words, the Holy Father wishes that soon, in the universal Church, there will no longer be any “Introibo ad altare Dei”.

All under the pretext of a widespread “anti-conciliar” mentality (without ever saying how many there are, in what forms, etc., like a lock pick used with Kafkaesque vagueness to label and hit the opponent, as happens in the worst regimes that at present decline rage with particular crudeness towards the “enemies of the people”).

And even if this were to push him, then it is one thing to adopt single measures for a single problem, but it is quite another to want to extinguish abruptly a liturgy that for centuries has marked the life of the Catholic Church, and which should be venerated rather than persecuted by a Pope.

Premise

Here we trace a quick overview, prohibition by prohibition, of the latest assault by the prefect of Divine Worship, Monsignor Roche, with the Pope’s assent in the audience on November 18, dated December 4 and appeared yesterday, December 18, in the bulletin of the Press Office of the Holy See.

First of all, the form is striking: not an application instruction, but precisely that of the responsa to as many dubia posed by some (one, none, one hundred thousand?) Bishops. A solicitude never encountered for other and better known dubia of 4 cardinals, two of whom entered eternity before receiving an answer.

The initial discursive part merely reaffirms the goodness and irreversibility of the “only expression of the lex orandi”, that is to say the reformed liturgy, desired by the council fathers (without, however, never, ever questioning the concrete application of this reform, on the effective correspondence to the conciliar constitution Sacrosanctum Concilium and above all without ever asking whether after 50 years the churches have been filled or emptied). It also includes the realization of how “sad it is to see this as the deepest bond of unity [cioè la Messa] you become a reason for division “: it is true, it is sad, but who has fomented this division? The faithful who in the ancient liturgy have discovered greater spiritual nourishment than the average of parish celebrations whose mediocrity is under anyone’s eyes? Or a certain hierarchy that rages against a liturgy full of spirituality, which has the only fault of being “pre-conciliar”?

First dubium

The first dubium concerns the possibility of derogating from the ban on celebrating traditional Mass in parish churches, where there are no oratories, chapels or other non-parish buildings. At first glance, an improvement appears here, but only at first glance. It is actually the most instructive about the end and the means. In fact, the Congregation grants permission to celebrate in the parish, if no other buildings are available, but the permission must come from the Congregation itself, evaluating “with scrupulous attention” and avoiding that the “ordinary” faithful are “contaminated” to the point of to suggest: “it is not appropriate for it to be included in the timetable of parish Masses as it is attended only by the faithful adhering to the group”. The only thing missing is the recommendation to seal the doors.

This point ends with the hypocritical excusatio non petita (accusatio manifesta) that “In these provisions there is no intention to marginalize the faithful who are rooted in the preceding celebratory form: they have only the purpose of remembering that it is a concession for provide for their good (in view of the common use of the only lex orandi of the Roman Rite) and not an opportunity to promote the previous rite “. In addition to reiterating the aim of “re-education” to the notorious “unique form” of the lex orandi, it also reiterates the (erroneous) opinion of Msgr. Roche for which the openings of St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI were intended only to contain the existing groups and not to promote the traditional rite in any way – to deny it the invitation of St. John Paul II to respect “the soul of all those who they feel linked to the Latin liturgical tradition, through a broad and generous application of directives “(Ecclesia Dei, 2 July 1988); and Benedict XVI’s observation that “even young people discover this liturgical form, they feel attracted by it and find in it a form, particularly appropriate for them, of encounter with the Mystery of the Most Holy Eucharist” (Letter to the bishops, 7 July 2007) in addition to the hope of mutual enrichment between the two forms of the rite. “Even young people”: this motivation, which had prompted Benedict XVI to expand previous concessions, now pushes Francis to restrict them. In fact, the young average age of the traditional faithful, inversely from a rather rarefied youth presence in the celebrations according to the “only expression” of the lex orandi, belies both the cliché of the few “nostalgics” who would require the Vetus ordo and the “founding myth” of the post-conciliar liturgy as a “Mass for the young”. If anything, the young people made them run away.

According to dubium

At the second responsum the unity of liturgical life of the faithful and of the communities linked to the ancient rite is shattered. In general, only the Mass is granted, not other sacraments according to traditional usage. The latter are allowed only to personal parishes erected for the purpose but – attention – only the Ritual and nothing Pontifical. That is, at least the latter will be able to celebrate baptisms, marriages, etc. (contained in the Ritual) in the ancient rite, but not confirmations and ordinations (prohibition to use the Pontifical)! In principle, therefore, the right of survival is granted for now (pass us the expression) but not that of procreation. Here too the intention is paternalistically repeated to “accompany those who are rooted in the previous celebratory form towards a full understanding of the value of the celebration in the ritual form given to us by the reform of the Second Vatican Council”.

Other dubia

The following dubia concern concelebration, a reason for revoking the presbyter’s faculty to celebrate in a traditional rite if he denies the validity and legitimacy of the concelebration. In reality, for the most part they are diocesan priests, therefore concelebrants at least occasionally in celebrations in a new rite; and strictly speaking we remember that even priests of traditional rite institutes concelebrate on the day of ordination (the only case foreseen according to the traditional liturgy), so they do not deny in principle its legitimacy and validity. Rather, it appears to be a specious pretext to remove the permission of the priest who legitimately prefers to celebrate individually, as also foreseen by canon 902.

There follows the apologia for the Lectionary, “one of the most precious fruits of the liturgical reform”, with a curious short circuit: the readings of the ancient rite must be taken from the lectionary and from the translation in force for the new rite. At the same time, however, “No publication of Lectionaries in the vernacular may be authorized which shows the cycle of readings of the previous rite” (again because, between the lines, lorsignori hope that it will be extinguished within a few years, so the publication of liturgical books dedicated to it can be encouraged).

Needless to say, the bishop cannot independently grant permission to celebrate according to the ancient Missal, but must be authorized by the Apostolic See. This is the best denial on a hypothetical return to the young Pauline indult: the latter in fact left the bishops great freedom to grant, while Traditionis Custodes only leaves them the freedom to deny, while they cannot grant anything without going through the Apostolic See (i.e. for Roche, who will be happy to deny permission, by mandate of the Holy Father). We know from certain sources that the Congregation has orders from the Pope to reject any request in this sense.

Finally, further case studies follow, which can be summarized well with this maxim: everything that is not prohibited is mandatory (but is generally prohibited).

There would be too much to write and cry in front of a hierarchy open to everything and everyone, but ready to trash anything that gives off an excessive smell of Tradition, giving a kick to those faithful never taken into consideration but labeled a priori as “rigid” , “Pelagians” and so on, while the Holy Father treats us as “stepchildren” by showing us a hatred worthy of a better cause. Meanwhile, the Fraternity of Saint Pius X and the sedevacantists are uncorking champagne!

Drafting of Mass in Latin

“And you, fathers, do not exasperate your children” (Eph 6: 4: “do not exasperate”, as the much recommended version CEI 2008 translates well)

§§§

This blog is the natural sequel of San Pietro and Surroundings, present in "La Stampa" until it was too annoying. For those interested in the work already done, here is the link to San Pietro and Surroundings.

