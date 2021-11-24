Rift Apart winner of the GOTY? A leak from the site – Nerd4.life

A strange case has emerged with the official website of The Game Awards, which is causing discussion on the internet and social networks since, at least for a few minutes, it seems that it has been shown how Game of the Year title winner, that is the most coveted of the evening, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

We do not know if the image, also reported in the tweet below, could be counterfeited in some way but there are already several reports from users who have noticed the appearance of the word “Winner” under Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in the Game of the Year section, which has now been removed and replaced with “Voting Closed” as with all other titles.

The voting by the public they are in fact closed and we have to wait until December 9 to find out who will be the winners, unless this leak is not true. In any case, the question is rather strange: it is clearly an error, but it is to be understood whether the word “Winner” refers, perhaps, to the fact that the title in question has actually collected the greatest amount of votes from part of the audience.

The latter case is probable: considering the popularity of the series and PS5, it would not be surprising that the mallet part of the public voted for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but it must be remembered that the popular vote only counts for 10% in the awarding of prizes, while the remaining 90% depends on the jury, which also includes Multiplayer.it.

A strange case, therefore, for which any explanations are awaited from Geoff Keighley, even if at this point it is possible that everything is simply postponed to the Game Awards evening on December 9th. In the meantime, we remember the nominations with the list of finalists in the various categories, where Xbox beats Sony for the quantity of nominations this year.