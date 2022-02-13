Rigamonti amaro: for Brescia a draw in extremis with controversy

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Brescia draw in extremis at home against Alexandria. The washers of Pippo Inzaghi are saved by Moreo in the finale, after the guests had taken the lead with Armor. Too little for the restart towards Serie A, after a week that to define convulsive is little. The Rigamonti curse continues. The Lioness does not win from Mompiano from last November 6 with Pordenone. Controversy after the last action: the ball bounces off Ba’s arm in the area, but the referee does not grant the penalty.

Inzaghi re-proposes the 1-2 in attack, with Jagiello supporting Bajic and Ayé. The Moreo talisman starts from the bench. The first half of Brescia it’s really bland. Zero shots towards the goal defended by Pisseri. Alexandria, in addition to not taking risks, becomes dangerous with Kolaj, who catches a sensational intersection of the posts, to Joronen beaten. The swallows have no rhythm. Ideas are scarce, especially in the last thirty meters.

In the second half, Inzaghi two changes are immediately played: Moreo and Bertagnoli for Bajic and Van de Looi. Two good opportunities immediately arrive with Ayé and Léris. But Corazza’s goal in the 24th minute freezes Rigamonti. The downside is a cold shower, which should wake up the swallows. At least in pride. But is not so. Despite the whirlwind of changes, Brescia creates only a bit of confusion in the opposing area. Until Moreo’s goal in the final, well served by the new Bianchi signing, whose impact is positive. It ends 1-1. A broth, among the controversies.

Brescia on the pitch at Rigamonti against Alessandria – Photo New Reporter Nicoli / Morgese © www.giornaledibrescia.it Brescia on the pitch at Rigamonti against Alessandria – Photo New Reporter Nicoli / Morgese © www.giornaledibrescia.it Brescia on the pitch at Rigamonti against Alessandria – Photo New Reporter Nicoli / Morgese © www.giornaledibrescia.it Brescia on the pitch at Rigamonti against Alessandria – Photo New Reporter Nicoli / Morgese © www.giornaledibrescia.it Brescia on the pitch at Rigamonti against Alessandria – Photo New Reporter Nicoli / Morgese © www.giornaledibrescia.it Brescia on the pitch at Rigamonti against Alessandria – Photo New Reporter Nicoli / Morgese © www.giornaledibrescia.it Brescia on the pitch at Rigamonti against Alessandria – Photo New Reporter Nicoli / Morgese © www.giornaledibrescia.it Brescia on the pitch at Rigamonti against Alessandria – Photo New Reporter Nicoli / Morgese © www.giornaledibrescia.it Brescia on the pitch at Rigamonti against Alessandria – Photo New Reporter Nicoli / Morgese © www.giornaledibrescia.it Brescia on the pitch at Rigamonti against Alessandria – Photo New Reporter Nicoli / Morgese © www.giornaledibrescia.it Brescia on the pitch at Rigamonti against Alessandria – Photo New Reporter Nicoli / Morgese © www.giornaledibrescia.it Brescia on the pitch at Rigamonti against Alessandria – Photo New Reporter Nicoli / Morgese © www.giornaledibrescia.it Brescia on the pitch at Rigamonti against Alessandria – Photo New Reporter Nicoli / Morgese © www.giornaledibrescia.it Brescia on the pitch at Rigamonti against Alessandria – Photo New Reporter Nicoli / Morgese © www.giornaledibrescia.it Brescia on the pitch at Rigamonti against Alessandria – Photo New Reporter Nicoli / Morgese © www.giornaledibrescia.it







Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reproduction reserved © www.giornaledibrescia.it