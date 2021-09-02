https://it.sputniknews.com/20210420/giusta-decisione-kim-la-kardashian-sembra-piu-felice-dopo-il-divorzio-da-kanye-west-10438924.html
“Right decision, Kim”: Kardashian “looks happier” after her divorce from Kanye West
“Right decision, Kim”: Kardashian “looks happier” after her divorce from Kanye West
Life goes on for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the two announced in February that they would split over “irreconcilable differences.” The new … 20.04.2021, Sputnik Italy
Kim Kardashian is doing really well.
The wealthy influencer “looks happier” after filing for divorce from Kanye West, the father of her four children. This was revealed by an insider to ‘People’ magazine.
“Kim is very happy that they managed to stay calm. She thinks Kanye is a good father and wants him to be able to spend as much time as he wants with the children,” the source said.
According to the insider, the two celebrities are really “getting along” during their divorce proceedings.
“Both have remained true to their commitment to make the situation better for the children,” the person shares.
The couple have been married for nearly seven years, ever since they got married in Italy in May 2014, in a ceremony called a “historic blizzard of celebrities.”
Rumors about their marriage have gotten darker after Kanye West’s public outings during her 2020 presidential campaign and frequent Wyoming ranch getaways. Kim is said to have faced lockdown with their four children not getting much help from her husband.
In February 2021 it became clear that things were over between the two when Kim filed for divorce over “irreconcilable differences”. The couple have not publicly commented on the matter, but some details may be revealed in the final season of the reality ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. However, the more intimate matters will remain off camera, as Kim allegedly told her sisters Kourtney and Khloe that she didn’t want to talk about it publicly.
According to another insider, Kim and Kanye just have “a very different view of the world and how their children should be raised,” but still agree on joint custody. The two aren’t discussing their prenup, so things will likely remain quiet enough between the two.