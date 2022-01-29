Flank pain is a form of pain that we have all experienced at least once in our life.

Usually it would manifest itself as a discomfort that starts from the back and also radiates to the front and sides of the abdomen. It is a pain that would most commonly occur in the right side of the hip.

The triggering causes of a pain in the right side can be many. Broadly speaking, the most common causes would seem to be the following:

Problems related to the digestive system, irritable bowel, Crohn’s disease, constipation, abdominal swelling related to severe stress and anxiety;

Urinary tract infections and gallstones;

Muscle strain or strain

Right flank pain with cramps and spasms, here’s what it could be and how we could calm it down quickly

The pain in the side can manifest itself in a more superficial way usually with pangs and spasms, or in a more localized way where the pain is more intense. In most cases it would manifest itself with the appearance of colic, that is, a violent and involuntary contraction of bowels and hollow organs that have a muscular wall. A pain that in most cases subsides after a few hours and in some cases in a few days.

However, this type of pain may be accompanied by manifestations such as high fever, vomiting, blood in the urine, or persistent pain.

In these cases we remind you that for any diagnosis it is always good to contact your doctor.

Natural remedies

In order to calm the pain it is necessary to understand the origin and causes of the manifestation as the pathologies associated with this type of pain would be many.

However, to prevent pain in the right side with cramps and spasms we could resort to the use of magnesium which has a detensive action on the muscles. Taking 50 – 100 mg of magnesium pidolate could help prevent and calm spasms. A remedy that is also useful for relieving menstrual spasms.

Also remember that in case of pain in the right side it is good to limit and control fatty foods and drinks such as tea and coffee, as well as chocolate with an irritating action.

Pain and sporting activity

We remind you that even in the case of physical activity there may often be pain in the right side. This would usually be due to a sudden effort that would call for an increased blood supply to the liver and spleen area. A pain that then disappears immediately afterwards with rest.

