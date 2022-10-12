Right from the start. TV Series – FormulaTV

In ‘From Zero’, whose original title is ‘From Scratch’, Amy Wheeler (Zoe Saldaña) is a young woman from Texas who travels to Italy to study and live artistic experiences, where he runs into Sicilian chef Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea). through gastronomy find a great love story that you don’t want to end with the return home. He moves to the United States to live with her, but finds it difficult to adjust to her new life. A disease also gets in the way on their way, complicating their history and the life they plan to build together.

The miniseries is produced by Hello Sunshine and 3 Arts Entertainment Y premieres on Netflix on October 21, 2022. This based on the life of Tembi Locke, who presents an intercultural love story shot between Los Angeles and Florence that is born as a spontaneous and dreamlike bond. However, when they face distance, cultural shocks and health problems, the relationship is in danger and it takes all their efforts to move forward.

The cast is completed Danielle Deadwyler as Zora Wheeler, Keith David as Hershel Wheeler, Kellita Smith as Lynn WheelerJudith Scott as Maxine Wheeler, Lucia Sardo as Filomena Ortolano, Paride Benassai as Giacomo Ortolano, and Roberta Rigano as Biagia Orgolano.

This directed by Nzingha Stewart and Dennie Gordonwhile the script and production features Attica Locke, Tembi Locke (author of the 2019 original autobiographical work, “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home”), Amy Wang, JJ Braider, Marguerite MacIntire, Joshua Allen, and Jason Coffey.

The Serie was announced on November 7, 2019, just a few months after the publication of the original book. Zoe Saldaña was quickly cast in the lead role. The filming started in April 2021 and ended in August of the same year.