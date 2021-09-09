“Right not to get that me injected”

tom hanks son vaccines

The son of Tom Hanks, Chet, lashed out against the Covid-19 vaccine. The boy has no intention of being given the drug and has explained his position to fans. The words, needless to say, have sparked a heated controversy.

Tom Hanks: the son against vaccines

Although parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson contracted the COVID-19, Chet has no intention of joining the Coronavirus vaccination campaign. The boy, through his Instagram profile, shared a video that is causing a lot of discussion. The son of art believes that the effectiveness of the vaccines is comparable to the existence of UFOs, with higher probabilities for ET than for the drug.

Tom Hanks, the son against vaccines: words

Tom Hanks’ son thundered:

“Just as you have a right to be angry with me for not getting vaccinated, I have a right to don’t let me inject that m ** da. 99% of you wouldn’t even use an unapproved shampoo, but you agree to undergo a government experiment of this kind. “

Chet Hanks he has no intention of being vaccinated and, even if his parents contracted Covid a few months ago, he does not believe in the effectiveness of the drug.

Tom Hanks, son: vaccines like UFOs

The boy concluded the video by making an absurd statement to say the least. Tom Hanks’ son thundered:

“There is more evidence than the UFO exist with respect to the efficacy of the vaccine “.

Considering that Chet has more than 500,000 followers, his claims immediately made the rounds of the web. Needless to say, they have given way to a heated controversy that sees the no vax lash out against the pro vax.