“Right restrictions, but more data is needed to understand the Omicron variant” – Corriere.it

from Margherita De Bac

The CTS virologist: “The alarmist scenarios have precipitated”

«It is not obvious that in a few weeks Omicron will become prevalent in Italy. We don’t have enough data to say this. In any case it is good to be cautious and strengthen collective and individual protection and prevention measures, see use of a mask and tampon. The restrictions on arrival are necessary ». Waits to have more cards in hand Giorgio Palù, the virologist of the scientific technical committee, before evaluating the impact of the new “version” of Sars-CoV-2.

Want to reassure as the cases grow?



“We currently rely on data from South Africa, where the new viral strain has taken over, on the still preliminary European epidemiological data and on the few studies performed. But conditions in South Africa are different. Moreover, we have too few elements to draw conclusions and whoever draws alarmist scenarios appears at least hasty “.

What can we say from the few numbers available?



«In Europe, from the data updated to December 14th, Omicron cases were 2-3 thousand out of a few hundred thousand. In the UK, 10,000 new cases were reported out of the approximately 90,000 SARS-CoV-2 positive cases last Saturday. Italy has so far identified just over 80 Omicron sequences as it carries out a very low sequencing activity, we are penultimate in Europe with Spain ».

But it is good to equip yourself in time.



«Quite right. This virus has about 35 mutations on the Spike protein that it needs to attach to human cells and which forms the basis of the vaccine. Many of these mutations have been identified in previous variants as being responsible for the virus’ ability to evade surveillance of the immune system and effectively infect the host cell. However, we do not yet know exactly whether what is described as Omicron’s greater diffusive capacity is due to a more efficient infectious process or to a greater ability to evade immunity ».

So is it true that it escapes the control of antibodies?



“Some unpublished studies inform us that it takes 10-40 times more antibodies to stop the new virus those that are sufficient to neutralize the original stock ».

Does it have greater strength in causing disease?



“No, we don’t know if Omicron is more or less virulent than the Delta variant. The experience of South Africa which would seem to indicate this is not valid. The South African population is younger than the European one, the vaccination coverage rate is around 25% and the country is currently in the southern summer ».

Are two doses enough?



“It does not seem. Omicron manages to escape the antibodies both developed by the vaccine and by the infection. With two doses you can be reinfected ».

And does the third dose work?



“Not only does it work, it’s cycle completion as is the case with almost all vaccines. It is a scheme that is part of the history of vaccinology, we must not think that the need to make the calls is proof of the failure of these anti Covid “.

Hurry up for the third dose?



“ISgood to do it for a simple requirement of health protection and as a prudential approach (read the update on vaccinations) “

Is it true that those who become infected will have at most a common cold or in any case light symptoms?



“Too early to say for sure.”

What does the pandemic teach us?



“The viral genome sequencing program must be encouraged to monitor the evolution of the virus and respond adequately to new challenges. Today in Italy we are on an average of 28 thousand cases per day and there are just about eighty Omicron variants identified. There could be many more but we will never know if we continue to rely on data from other countries ».

Is the search back?



“A large investment in basic virological research is needed to understand the mechanisms of Covid-19, identify viruses with pandemic potential and stimulate innovative industrial developments”.