Right Said Fred Slams Arrogant Beyonce For Sampling “I’m Too Sexy” Without The Band’s Consent

Queen Bey is embroiled in a row over her highly acclaimed Renaissance album with a British 90s band.

Brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass called the ‘Sheet Music’ singer ‘arrogant’ and also mentioned that other well-known industry figures, including Taylor Swift and Drake, had come forward to use rhythm elements. in their respective songs “Look What You Made Me Do”. and “Sexy Track 2”. Right Said Fred’s debut single, “I’m Too Sexy”, reached number two on the UK charts and topped the charts in seven other countries. The band released it in 1991.

Beyoncé’s “Alien Superstar,” released earlier this year, has 71 million streams on Spotify and 9.8 million views on YouTube. Fans thought Beyoncé received permission from Right Said Fred to use the song, but it appears she made no attempt to contact them.

Speaking to The Sun, Right Said Fred said: “Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she’s such an arrogant person that she probably thought ‘come on. pick me up’, so we heard about it after the fact when you did. . But all the others, Drake and Taylor Swift, came to us. Along with Future and Young Thug, Drake used the song in his 2021 hit Way 2 Sexy. Taylor chose to use the well-known song on the lead single from her 2017 Reputation album, Look What You Made Me Do, which peaked at number one on the UK charts. The brothers said, “To use our melody, they need our permission, so they send us the demo and we approve it, and if so, we get co-writing credit. With this Beyoncé thing, there are 22 writers, it’s ridiculous so we’d have about 40p. They added: ‘We think the reason this is happening is that there is so little money now among actual sellers like friends, golf partners, engineers, bookers and the guy who bring the coke, they all want a slice. »

The duo would feel powerless to hold Jay Z’s star wife who is worth an incredible $511 million. They said, “We can’t stop it. We can not do anything. It’s shit. You are going to start a conversation with someone who has a lot more presence, power and money than us. And it won’t go well. It is better to let it go. If you’re not careful, you spend your life looking back. We keep looking forward all the time.

