Right to abortion revoked in the United States, celebrities share their anger

RIGHT TO ABORTION IN THE USA – Shock wave. The decision of the American Supreme Court to annul, this Friday, June 25, the right to abortion at the national level constitutes “a sad day for the United States”, deplored the former tennis champion and activist Billie Jean King , a sentiment shared by many personalities from the world of sports to culture. “The Supreme Court overturned ‘Roe v. Wade’, which has protected the right to abortion for nearly 50 years. This decision will not end abortion, said the icon of the movement for gender equality in sport and defender of women’s rights. What it will end is safe and legal access to this life-saving medical procedure.” Very committed to inequality, singer Taylor Swift, for her part, said “absolutely terrified that we are here, that after so many decades where people have fought for the rights of women to dispose of their bodies. , today’s decision takes that away from us”.

Following the announcement of the Supreme Court’s decision, former US First Lady Michelle Obama shared her sadness in a statement posted on social media. “I’m heartbroken today,” she said, lashing out at a “terrifying decision that will have devastating consequences.”

“It’s really incomprehensible and demoralizing to have to explain to my 11 year old daughter why we live in a world where women’s rights are disintegrating before our eyes”, reacted singer Mariah Carey on Twitter.

Singer and actress Mandy Moore (This is Us) denounced in an Instagram story a “completely predictable but no less annoying” decision. “No one should have control over another’s body,” she added. Weapons are more protected than women’s autonomy.”

Calling herself “disgusted”, actress Viola Davis believes that “it is more than ever time to use our voice and our power” to defend access to abortion.

“It’s all about power and control,” basketball star LeBron James tweeted.

“It’s incredible, reacted Billie Eilish in an Instagram story. The fight is not over.” In October, the young singer had already denounced in full concert an anti-abortion law which had come into force in Texas. “When they made this shit a law, I almost didn’t do the show here, because I wanted to punish the damn place for allowing such things to happen,” she said on stage.

For actress and activist Alyssa Milano, the decision to revisit ‘Roe vs Wade’ “will have deadly consequences, with the harm falling even harder on non-white people who already disproportionately experience discrimination in our country and face to a severe maternal mortality crisis”.

“This is devastating news for families – for men and women – who think the government shouldn’t decide when and who they parent,” actress and screenwriter Elizabeth Banks tweeted. This is not the end of this fight for human rights.”

