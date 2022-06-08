Right to abortion threatened in the United States: the stars are committed

Abortion rights under threat in the United States: the stars take action (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

Since the revelations around the project of the Supreme Court of the United States regarding the right to abortion in the country, citizens and Hollywood stars are organizing a popular revolt, while some had already spoken of their own experience in the past.

America has been stunned and shocked for days now after a US Supreme Court ruling leaked. This could well announce the cancellation of the Roe v. Wade of 1973, which guarantees the right to abortion throughout the country. In practice, the decision would allow each American state to decide for itself on the legality of abortion, removing all responsibility from the federal government. A leap back 50 years which, just thinking about it, makes you dizzy. This is why many voices are raised.

Video. “It is a danger for the poorest women and young people”

A stunned and powerless political class

The American political sphere is always very complex to understand. And for many foreign observers, this situation, which is playing out in such a world power, seems out of control. As soon as the documents leaked, Joe Biden assumed his responsibilities… within the limits of his abilities. “I believe that the right of women to choose is fundamental,” said the American president in an official press release. He also called on voters to “choose candidates in favor” of the right to abortion in the mid-term elections to be played in November and during which the ruling camp is traditionally defeated.

For her part, Kamala Harris, Vice President of Joe Biden, delivered a strong and necessary speech in Washington, May 3, 2022. “Women’s rights in America are under threat. If the Court overturns Roe v. Wade , it will be a direct attack on freedom. On the fundamental right of self-determination, to which all Americans are entitled (…) Roe v. Wade protects the right of access to abortion. It also protects the a woman’s right to make decisions about what she does with her own body.” Powerful words that speak volumes about the anger brewing in the country. Like that of Elizabeth Warren, an influential senator, who appeared beside herself in a video relayed on social networks. “Wealthy women can get on a plane and go to a state where abortion is legal. They can leave the country. It’s the poorest women who will be hit the hardest. It’s going to be that much harder for abused women, women who have been raped […] women who already hold two jobs to take care of their children. This Supreme Court just said she didn’t care,” she yelled at the cameras.

For Barack and Michelle Obama, who spoke through an official statement, this is “a blow not only to women, but to all those who believe in a free society.” “There are limits to government invasion of our personal lives,” it read. Like political actors and actresses, Hollywood stars are also organizing against this hypothetical and agonizing future decision of the Supreme Court on the right to abortion.

Video. “An earthquake is brewing in American politics”

A whole industry headwind

Faced with the threat, the stars cannot remain silent. On social networks, actress Reese Witherspoon urged senators not to touch a right that is acquired. Alyssa Milano, very committed to the defense of women’s rights, has chosen the necessary path of pedagogy by publishing a video that looks back on the history of the right to abortion in the United States. The iconic Cher, 75, posted numerous tweets to express her anger. For her part, Whoopi Goldberg spoke about her own experience to denounce the situation. The actress herself had an abortion when she was a teenager. “It’s my body and nobody… You won’t let me make my decisions about my body?” she protested on her show The View.

And to continue angrily: “This law was created so that women have a safe place to have an abortion. It’s not a religious question, but a human question (…) It’s an atrocious decision to make . If you don’t start the conversation with ‘I know how hard this must be for you’, but tell me that I’m going to burn in hell, then you don’t look at me as a human being.” Like her, Kathy Griffin, Rosanna Arquette, Phoebe Bridgers or even Amy Schumer, Jameela Jamil, Kerry Washington, Olivia Munn and Susan Sarandon immediately shouted their anger on social networks. Men have also defended this fundamental right, which is more than ever in danger in the United States, like George Takei, interpreter of Hikaru Sulu in the original Star Trek series, or Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Anger rumbles on American streets

Friday, May 13, 2022, a few hours before major demonstrations organized in several cities in the United States for the right to abortion, 160 artists signed a full page in the New York Times to defend the right to abortion. “Our power to plan our own future and control our own body depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion” can we read in the preamble. Among the 160 signatories, we find Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and many others.

“We are the new generation taking its power. Now we are deprived of our power. We will not back down” they sum. The next day, Saturday May 14, 2022, nearly 450 processions were organized across the United States, from Los Angeles to Washington via New York, Chicago and Austin. Thousands of people gathered to defend the right to abortion, and to cry out the anger and fear that have reigned in the country for several weeks now. Here again, the stars are committed, like Milla Jovovich who, through a selfie posted on Instagram, called for mobilization. “Selfies get more attention, so now that I have yours, come to the rally this Saturday morning (…) Bring water, wear green and come support a movement that really shouldn’t be happening in our days,” wrote the former model, who delivered a powerful speech at the rally in Los Angeles. Christy Turlington also took part in these demonstrations, as did Kate Beckinsale, actress Dove Cameron and comedian Kathy Griffin.

At the same time, the brands are also getting involved, and in a very concrete way. On May 9, 2022, Gucci assured that “the company will now reimburse travel expenses for all employees” who need access to abortion, if it is “unavailable in their home state.” Same story on the side of the management of Levi’s who made the same decision for its employees. Aid which, if the worst happens, will never be too much. As Amy Greene, political scientist and teacher at Sciences Po, explained to us, if each American state has the right to practice abortion or not on its territory, then we will have to face up to even more worrying societal excesses: the most poor will not be able to leave the state where they live to have an abortion. In the meantime, some States – traditionally very conservative – are already seizing the opportunity. Louisiana is preparing a bill classifying abortion as a homicide…

