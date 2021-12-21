“Right to cancel Milan’s goal if Atalanta’s was canceled. Giroud’s foul on Juan Jesus? I wouldn’t have whistled him”

Football News – Referee Claudio Gavillucci spoke on Radio Kiss Kiss microphones

“The Milan and Bergamo episodes are very similar from a regulatory point of view. But at an interpretative level I believe that in the two episodes there is no obvious disturbance of the offside player. But if Bergamo’s goal was canceled, it is it was right to cancel Milan’s goal as well.

Giroud’s foul on Juan Jesus? The VAR could not intervene, but for me it was right not to boo because they are contacts that Massa has let run throughout the game.

I think Massa did little to intervene during the match, making the match spectacular and I think he did well.

Rocchi who is the designator has always whistled little during his career and I think we are going in that direction.

We have to get used to the fact that we play every three days, because football is becoming a spectacle and there is a need for games to be broadcast. “