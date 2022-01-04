Brasil Paralelo (Parallel Brazil) is a service to stream on demand TV series, documentaries and films available in Brazil. It was launched in 2016, has more than 270,000 subscribers, expects to exceed one million by 2022, and has more than doubled its revenue by 2021. In recent months, several international newspapers that have dealt with it have dubbed it the “right-wing Brazilian Netflix”: its founders say they offer “conservative” content, while critics – who are often sued for defamation – speak of far-right content. , revisionists and deniers.

They also argue that Brasil Paralelo has a connection with President Jair Bolsonaro and with Olavo de Carvalho, a conspiracy writer very close to him, a sort of Brazilian version of Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former adviser.

The Brasil Paralelo logo is inspired by the black hole image from the science fiction film Interstellar by Christopher Nolan. Its founders are three young entrepreneurs from Porto Alegre, former students of the Higher School of Advertising and Marketing, ESPM, a private institution: Henrique Viana, Lucas Ferrugem and Filipe Valerim. “The left was hegemonic in the media and academia. A large Brazilian public was looking for an alternative, but there was no one to offer it, ”explained the 30-year-old Viana.

Inaugurated in 2016, Brasil Paralelo is based in Paulista Avenue, one of the most important avenues in the city of Sao Paulo, has about sixty of its own productions and over 150 employees. Last year the company earned 30 million reais (about 4.5 million euros) with a growth of 335 percent over the previous year. From 2019 to 2020, the number of subscribers increased from 12,300 to more than 186,000, and currently there are more than 270,000. Subscriptions range from 10 reais per month (1 euro approximately 50) for the “patriot plan” to 49 reais (approximately 7.60 euro) for access to online courses and debates.

Some content is available for free, others by subscription only. On YouTube, where access to videos is free, Brasil Paralelo has nearly 2.2 million subscribers; on Facebook, where he spent hundreds of thousands of euros on advertising, he has around 685,000 followers.

The company says it does not receive any kind of public investment, but several Brazilian newspapers claim that important entrepreneurs (some of them linked to steel production) have symbolic holdings in Brasil Paralelo. The production company, on the other hand, denies: «The current shareholders are the three founding partners. Selling subscriptions accounts for 98 percent of revenue, financial income represents 1 percent, and the partnership program we are structuring will account for 1 percent of revenue. Editorial independence will always be a priority in our business model ».

According to the formula used by the platform, the contents are “for all tastes and for all ages”. One of the first documentaries produced by Brasil Paralelo, Brasil Paralelo Congress, criticized the government of the former left-wing president of the country Dilma Rousseff who, in 2016, was ousted. In the documentary, the three founders interviewed the most radical voices of the right, including the then MP Jair Bolsonaro: “Everyone looked at us because we gave a voice to people that no one was trying to understand,” explained Henrique Viana.

Among the productions of Brasil Paralelo there is also the documentary Cortina de Fumaça, which takes a stand against environmental movements and in which it is said, among other things, that “while environmentalists claim to fight to save the environment, they actually want to preserve the gigantic financial structure of their institutions, as well as their power politic”. It is also said that among the “lies” on which they would continue to profit is global warming, which “has no definitive scientific proof.” In the feature film 1964: O Brasil Entre Armas and Livros it is explained that the military coup of March 1964, which paved the way for a dictatorship of over twenty years, was inevitable to prevent an alleged communist threat, a thesis not shared by most historians: the documentary had more than 9 million views only on YouTube.

In 7 Denúncias: as consequências do Covid-19 case instead, the policies related to the containment of the coronavirus pandemic adopted by international governments are criticized: “in the face of the problems generated by the coronavirus, the whole world has witnessed the constant violation of people’s fundamental rights”. On Brasil Paralelo there are also documentaries in defense of the so-called natural family, against abortion, and against the alleged backwardness of the country’s education system, influenced by the ideology of the left.

The productions of Brasil Paralelo, the observers say, are very good and incredibly effective: «They are far from the delirious Bolsonarian youtuber, who screams in the kitchen in front of the webcam. They are professional, well packaged, sophisticated. Programs inspire confidence, ”he said for example to Le Monde Guilherme Felitti, founder of an analysis company.

«The vision of the history of Brasil Paralelo is dichotomous, Manichean, conspiratorial», the historian Fernando Nicolazzi explained in turn: «It is good against evil, vice against virtue. They consider themselves crusaders at war with the infidels. For them, public schools and universities are doing ideological indoctrination. Brasil Paralelo promotes an alternative, private and paid. It’s a well thought-out business strategy ». According to Nicolazzi, the platform is nothing more than “a cog in Bolsonaro’s machine: it defends his own vision of the world”.

According to the historian Mayara Balestro, who has studied Brasil Paralelo since its inception, the production company “emerged in the context of the coup of 2016 and became famous among the conservatives, with articulations in organizations of the new right and with Olavo de Carvalho as an intellectual “godfather” ». Olavo de Carvalho was defined by Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the president and also a politician, «one of the most important people in the history of Brazil. It is an inspiration. Without him Jair Bolsonaro would not exist ». He lives in Virginia, defines himself as a philosopher, has no degree, is hugely popular on social media, appreciated by Bannon, and, among other things, claims that universities are dens of communists, that Pepsi uses fetal cells to produce sweeteners, that Barack Obama was not born in the United States, that vaccines kill, and that there is no “definitive answer” as to whether the Earth is round and revolves around the sun. Among other things, he has also been accused of anti-Semitism.

Since the end of 2019, Brasil Paralelo’s documentary series entitled Brasil- A Última Cruzada, a nostalgic re-enactment of the greatness of the country’s past and considered revisionist by many historians, is also available for free on TV Escola, a platform linked to the Ministry of Education. However, Brasil Paralelo claims to be impartial, independent and non-partisan and denies “any editorial, economic, political or ideological link” with far-right personalities.

In the meantime, Brasil Paralelo is suing historians, intellectuals or university professors for defamation who have also published simple posts on Facebook to denounce the inaccurate or denial content of the documentaries. Requests for replication rights came to websites, academic journals and newspapers.

Journalist and youtuber Clayson Felizola, against whom Brasil Paralelo filed a lawsuit last February, says that “these groups linked to the right or far right are the first to talk about freedom of expression” and that “when they see someone who acts as a counterpoint, exercising their freedom of expression, proceeding with judicial cases. What’s the deal with this whole thing? Brasil Paralelo is a company that sells a product; videos are produced. It is as if you were a consumer who cannot criticize the product, but can only praise it ».

Carlos Zacarias, history professor at the Universidade Federal da Bahia who received a letter from the lawyers of Brasil Paralelo, spoke of an “intimidating strategy”: “I have young students close to me who have been targeted by the production company, who he must have a lot of money to mobilize law firms to try to prevent students from carrying out research. ‘