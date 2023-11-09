Rights Advocates See Impact for US Troops in Colorado Child Custody Ruling

Janica Sims poses with her three children in this undated family photo. (Janica Sims)

A Colorado state judge has recognized a Japanese ruling denying an American mother access to her minor children, a decision that advocates say sets a dangerous precedent for American service members.

The decision by Fourth District Judge Erin Sokol in Colorado Springs caps a nearly two-year saga that began in a Japanese family court in Tokyo, where Janica Sims lost custody of her children to her Australian ex-husband, a permanent resident in Japan.

On Aug. 27, Sokol rejected an emergency motion filed by Sims, a U.S. citizen, to stay a state magistrate’s order granting her ex-husband custody of their two children.

The ruling sets the stage for the return of Sims’ children to Japan and the loss of their parental rights, Sims told Stars and Stripes in a series of recent phone interviews.

The state magistrate had accepted Japanese jurisdiction in a custody case involving Sims’ two children, both American citizens living in the United States.

Foreign custody orders are treated like claims from another U.S. state, although they are brought to court much less frequently, Kathryn Liss, executive director of the Schiller DuCanto and Fleck Family Law Center at DePaul University, said by phone. On September 1. 29.

‘Flagrant violation’

John Gomez, president of the Japan-based advocacy organization Kizuna Child-Parent Reunion, believes the ruling violates U.S. and international laws and treaties and could lead to U.S. service members losing custody of their children to his former foreign partners, he said by phone in August. 29.

“Back in (Washington) DC, they need to know about this, because the (Judges Advocates General) are going to have to educate service members,” he said, calling the ruling a “flagrant violation” of children’s rights and of family law. .

“It is very dangerous to set a precedent,” he said. “I shouldn’t go that far; This must be nipped in the bud.”

Before 2014, when it ratified the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, Japan was known for protecting its citizens who abducted their own children from foreign spouses.

But hundreds of parents attending the convention are still fighting for access.

The Japanese civil code states that divorcing parents must determine who will retain parental rights because the child may be harmed if the parents do not reach an agreement. This effectively allows one parent to deny access to another, family activists and lawyers say.

A three-judge panel of the Tokyo District Court upheld Japan’s custody law on June 22 after a challenge from 12 disgruntled parents, according to a summary of the ruling on the court’s website.

Exclusive custody

Janica Sims’ custody fight began in April 2021 when her husband, David Sims, began divorce proceedings after mediation failed, according to court documents in Colorado. Janica Sims wanted joint custody of the children.

The Tokyo Family Court granted David Sims sole custody in March 2022, according to Sokol’s Aug. 27 order. An attorney for David Sims, Lorna Horton of Feingold Horton in Colorado, did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Janica Sims said the Japanese court ruled without notifying her of the hearing while she was in Colorado. Court records state that she “seemed to stop participating” once she learned of Japan’s sole custody system.

A month later, David Sims asked Sherri Gryboski, a magistrate in El Paso County, Colorado, to record the foreign custody order.

Because the Sims’ children live in Colorado, the Tokyo Family Court appeared to admit in January that it lacked jurisdiction over the case when it refused to hear Janica Sims’ motions, her Tokyo lawyer, Tomohito Sasaki, said by phone. On September 1. 1.

On February 9, Gryboski granted David Sims’ request and confirmed the Japanese custody decision.

But it also ruled that Colorado courts now have jurisdiction over any modifications and that Janica Sims’ “parenting time” and “decision-making authority” needed to be addressed.

Colorado law allows judges to throw out foreign custody claims that “violate basic principles of human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

Sokol upheld the magistrate’s decision and ordered Janica Sims to hand over the children’s passports without review.

Sokol also concluded that Janica Sims had not appealed Gryboski’s decision. Sims said her former attorney did not appeal the magistrates’ order and she has since hired a new attorney and filed multiple unsuccessful challenges.

“Long-range effects”

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Japan is a signatory, states that parents should not be separated from their children unless it is determined to be in their best interests after a judicial review.

Under U.S. law, all parents have the right to visitation or parenting time unless it is considered harmful, Jeff Atkinson, a former adjunct instructor at DePaul University School of Law in Chicago, wrote in an article for the Web site. the United States Embassy in Japan.

The implications of the Sims case are “alarming,” according to Mirjana Sujic Stamenic, a Serbian asylum lawyer working on the case with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“Recording foreign custody decisions without thorough review, especially in cases in which U.S. citizens are affected, raises concerns about the adequate protection of human rights, the best interests of children, and the principles of due process,” he said. email on August 30.

The decision could have “far-reaching effects” for other Americans and military families stationed in foreign countries, he added.

So far, Janica Sims has refused to comply with the judge’s order; Her children could be kidnapped at any time.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do next, but it could be asylum until the decree is lifted,” he said. “Our own country is persecuting us.”

Stars and Stripes reporter Hana Kusumoto contributed to this report.