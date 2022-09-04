Rights and well-being for a healthy sexual life

Sexuality encompasses aspects such as sex, gender identity, eroticism, pleasure, reproduction and intimacy. It is expressed in thoughts, values, beliefs, desires, attitudes, roles and practices.

Among the sexual rights contemplated in human rights are:

The right to equality and non-discrimination

The right to life, liberty and security of persons

The right to autonomy and bodily integrity

The right to a life free from torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment

The right to a life free from all forms of violence and coercion

The right to privacy

The right to the highest attainable degree of health, including sexual health that includes pleasurable, satisfying and safe sexual experiences

The right to enjoy scientific advances and the benefits resulting from them

The right to information

The right to education and the right to comprehensive sexuality education

The right to contract, form or dissolve marriage and other similar forms of relationships based on equity and full and free consent

The right to decide to have children, the number and spacing of them, and to have access to information and the means to achieve it

The right to freedom of thought, opinion and expression

in Jujuy

In order to respond to the demands for everyone to be the protagonist of their own sexuality, the province’s health system deploys multiple strategies for the benefit of users of all ages.

Sexual Health Counseling

What are they? They are spaces of the health system where information is provided on reproductive and non-reproductive sexual health care, as well as comprehensive advice regarding the demands of the adolescent, young and adult population.

What are the queries that can be made? The teams offer answers and guidance on all kinds of queries such as access to contraceptive methods, IVE/ILE and specific care from professionals.

Who responds in the councils? The actions are carried out by interdisciplinary teams, made up of professionals in health education, psychology, social work, obstetrics, medicine and all health personnel in the area of ​​sexual health.

Where are they? Sexual Health departments are found mostly at the First Level of Care (health posts and CAPS) and hospitals according to the following organization:

image.png

National inquiry line 0800 222 3444

The 0800 Sexual Health service is a space for consultation both for the population and for health teams on sexual and reproductive health.

Reproductive and Non-Reproductive Sexual Health Line 388 – 4567132

The main objective of this tool is to provide timely care according to the situation of each person to facilitate access to sexual health and reproductive and non-reproductive health services throughout the Province of Jujuy.

It is enabled from Monday to Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is in charge of the operational technical team from Maternity to Childhood trained in the promotion of sexual and reproductive rights and comprehensive health.

In any of the telephone options, information is provided and access is facilitated on:

Access to contraceptive methods

emergency contraception

Postpartum or post abortion care

Rights of users and users

Sexual and reproductive rights