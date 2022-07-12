Rigoberta Bandini announces a new concert after her retirement?

Rigoberta Bandini has been on everyone’s lips for a few days after announcing his surprise and alleged withdrawal shortly after beginning to succeed.

The Catalan singer, who became nationally known after participating in the Beniform Fest –which Chanel ended up winning in the end–, announced a few days ago from Ibiza that was retiring from the stage “for a long time” after his fall tour.

That is, the young woman, 31 years old, he is going to make a break in his career, but he will not stop working or composing. “In the fall I’m going to do the end of the tour, and then I’ll retire for a long time. It’s one thing to withdraw from the stage, gigs there will be», He explained in an interview on Movistar Plus + last week.

In this same interview, Rigoberta Bandini, whose real name is Paula Ribó, has advanced that his last concerts will be “very special”, and perhaps this is the answer to everything.

What is Rigoberta Bandini’s break due to?

The artist herself has assured that she is retiring for a while for the tiredness you feel: «The truth is that I’m already a little bit up to the crap of things, I can not anymore». Nevertheless, It is striking that he does not stop announcing gigs and concerts if you are in this state of general weariness.

«I feel that a stage is ending, but this does not mean that I never want to do more concerts again. It means I need to stop, compose and see what I want», he clarified in zapping (The sixth).

In fact, Rigoberta Bandini will not stop until her temporary retirement. The singer performs this Friday at the Cruïlla festival in Barcelona and will be one of the leading figures this August at Cap Roig.

To these two outstanding events is added the one in October at the Wizink Centera date that has been announced precisely this Tuesday, July 12.

A strategy?

If you have an artist that you would like to see live and you find out that is going to be withdrawn for an indefinite time, you wouldn’t want to be left without your ticket, right? Or would you risk her never acting again?

Let this withdrawal be temporary and surprising a marketing strategy or not, it is evident that the artist is going to hit the stages for the rest of the year, despite already being out.

Rigoberta and her partner

Who is Rigoberta Bandini?

Rigoberta Bandini it’s a stage name he chose Paula Ribo, a young woman from Barcelona who has managed to generate a lot of expectation for her feminist songs and, especially, for saying days ago that she was going to send make a giant boob to stick out during the song. He finally did and viewers got to see the result:

«Let’s stop the city / sticking a chest out in the pure Delacroix style» is one of the verses of the song, which has become a feminist anthem and which refers to the painting by the French artist, which represented ‘Liberty leading the people’.

«I don’t know why our boobs are so scary / without them there would be no humanity nor would there be beauty» reads another verse of Rigoberta Bandini’s theme, which alludes to the censorship of social networks regarding female breasts, as well as to the movement free the nipple (releases the nipple).

In other performances, the artist shows her own tit after singing that versesomething that he has not done in his performance at the Benidorm Fest (moment 3:39 of the following video):

Why that name?

Paula Ribó chose to be called Rigoberta because she liked it, and Bandini because Arthurthe alter ego of writer John Fante in the novel ask the dust which, obviously, enchants the artist.

Rigoberta Bandini’s past as a dubbing actress

The artistic world is not new for Rigoberta Bandini (or Paula Ribó), as she has been working for years as voice actress. He has given voice to characters, above all, from productions aimed at childrenlike Caillou’s sister in the cartoon series, Chihiro in the movie Spirited Away and Anna in the Catalan version of Frozen. In addition, she has dubbed high-profile stars like Dakota Fanning, Emma Stone, and Shailene Woodley.

Your partner and your son

Rigoberta Bandini has a child, named Nicothat born June 4, 2020fruit of his relationship with the actor and screenwriter Stephen Navarro.

The artist has said that she became pregnant with Nico when she had only been with her partner for six months, and she was very afraid because just that year her success began to take off. In the end, she took the step, with Esteban’s support, and she couldn’t be happier with her decision.

“I hope there are girls from generations younger than mine who see that it can be done, that you can have a child and continue. Without being Beyoncé, like a normal person, “he said in an interview for The Cultural.

2020, the year of motherhood and the beginning of everything

As we have said, 2020 was very important for Rigoberta Bandini, because not only did she become a mother, but she also gave birth to his first song, called Too many drugss.

However, it was not until 2022 that the singer became famous throughout the country.

This single was followed by others like In Spain we call it solitude either Bitchwith nearly 2 million views on YouTube.

These three singles placed the singer in the youth ideology, which allowed her to go to festivals and concerts ever since, with great public and critical success. And since her participation in the Beniform Fest, she became known throughout the country. Now, as we see, he retires for a while, but not completelywell will continue composing, creating and, ultimately, working.