Rigoberta Bandini announces concert in Córdoba

Rigoberta Bandini becomes the first confirmed artist of the ninth edition of CajaSur I like Festival 2022which after a forced break, returns to give voice to the most current music on the national scene in the city of Córdoba.

Songs like to all my lovers, In Spain we call it solitude, Ow momcandidate song to represent Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest or his latest single that’s how i danced beside Amaya they are catapulted to Rigoberta Bandini to become one of the most interesting artists of recent years.

Paula Ribo (Barcelona 1990), better known as Rigoberta Bandini, began her career as a dubber, giving voice to characters in films such as Caillou, Spirited Away, brave, Frozen Y Sing 2!has also dubbed actresses like Emma Stone, Shailene Woodley either Dakota Fanning in I am Sam.

In 2020 he started his solo project under the name of Rigoberta Bandini and soon found popularity thanks to too many drugs either In Spain we call it solitudesongs that quickly went viral on Spotify and YouTube, being the soundtrack of confinement in our country.

In 2021 publish Bitcha song that has become a feminist anthem, although probably the song that has launched her popularity is “Ow mom”, finalist song of the benidorm fest and candidate to represent Spain in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.