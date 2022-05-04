Rigoberta Bandini: Feminist Pop (and more than that) – El Sol de Toluca

For a couple of years, the Spanish Rigoberta Bandini has been on the lips -and ears- of more and more people. It seems that it all started with the unusual success of her song “In Spain we call it solitude”, a kind of hit that during the pandemic exceeded 200,000 monthly listeners. Wow, it went “viral”, as they say now.

But the reality is that when Paula Ribó -the woman behind the Rigoberta Bandini alias- scored that success, she already had a long journey in other areas of the industry such as dubbing, theater and music itself.

So, who is Paula Ribó? She defines herself as a person with a great interest in the performing arts, music, literature, and of course, cinema.

“When I finished my studies I began to discover that I really liked writing and directing theater, because I am interested in the message, the word, looking for emotion in the spectator. But at the same time I have always been composing songs, from a very young age, because it is like a therapy. Later I had a music group with two friends, we did concerts and it worked very well, but there was a time when I had many songs composed and I felt the need to show them and

to create a personal project, which is Rigoberta… Although now Paula and Rigoberta are suddenly mixed”, she says in an interview with El Sol de México.

He says that in any case, having an alter ego helps him mentally to separate certain private things from public ones and in the process manage both the excessive euphoria and hatred that could

generate Rigoberta:

“In some way I feel protected by the name of Rigoberta, because in the end it is like a very thin layer of skin, although everyone knows that we are the same person, but it is something conceptual that I am happy with,” she says.

Graduated from the Barcelona Theater Institute, Paula made her debut as a dubbing actress at the age of 7, when she voiced the character of Caillou. She later dubbed Dakota Fanning, Emma Stone and Shailene Woodley, among other actresses, in addition to giving voices in Spanish to various characters from animated films such as Spirited Away, Brave or Frozen:

“The first character I did was in Critters, which is a Disney Pixar movie. There I voiced Princess Dot, who is a very cute little ant and that was something very important to me. Then came Spirited Away, which when I dubbed it I was 13 years old and I was not aware of the dimension and what that film meant, however I do remember that it was very strange to make it: I was so absorbed by the character that finishing the dubbing I finished crying because I felt very strong things… Those have been perhaps the two most important characters for me”.

HIS MUSICAL BEGINNINGS

Although she had been writing songs before, her musical career formally began in 2010, when together with two friends she formed the group The Mamzelles, with whom she released two albums and did an advertising campaign. But it was not until 2019 that she launched herself as a soloist, already adopting the alias of Rigoberta Bandini.

In fact, when she launched “In Spain…”, the artist had previously published the singles “Too many drugs” -with everything and their respective remixes-, “Fiesta” and “Que Cristo Baja”, in which she gave an account of a danceable pop, catchy but sophisticated:

“Fiesta” is the only song that I composed one hundred percent during

the pandemic. I was on the sofa and suddenly I ran to lock myself in the studio… Then I showed it to Esteban, who is my partner and who produced it… I was four months pregnant when I wrote it, so it is a very exciting song for me, especially now that we can play it at concerts and without a mask… It’s very exciting because it takes me back to that time”.

Regarding the phenomenon of “In Spain we call it solitude”, he recalls:

“In that case it really was a coincidence, although I know that coincidences do not exist… I composed it in 2018, after a breakup… Because in the end it is a heartbreak song at the end. The fact is that it was not a song that talked about the loneliness of the pandemic, although of course, when I released it that summer, people received it very well because it is very lonely and people felt that way, like in a bubble.

About the duality between music and acting, and the artist assures that if one day she had to choose between one of the two disciplines, she would undoubtedly choose the first:

“I have it quite clear, first because with music it can encompass theater in some way, because in the end staging my concert I am acting and together with the team I can devise a whole show that in the end is scenic, but also because music has always been my my favourite. The theater fascinates me, and if one day you told me that I can no longer do it, I would be very sorry, but if you tell me that I can’t make music again, then I just don’t give my life meaning”.

And surely she will have chosen well, since as of 2021 things have only improved for her in this line. With the publication of her following singles “Cuando tú nazcas”, “Perra” and “A ver qué pasa” -a song that ended up providing the soundtrack for a beer commercial-, the artist continued to reach an increasingly wide audience, not only Spanish, but but Spanish-speaking in general.

At the end of 2021, Rigoberta Bandini was announced as one of the finalists to be part of the first edition of the Benidorm Fest with the song “Ay mama”, which gave her the opportunity to find a place to represent Spain at the Benidorm Fest. the Eurovision Song 2022, and although this did not happen, the artist has continued to score hits such as “Julio Iglesias” and her own “Ay mama”, which is currently her most popular song and which has recently sparked controversy because some former collaborators have called into question the feminist values ​​of the singer, that beyond being right or wrong, what pop artist does a little controversy hurt?

On the feminist question, which always comes up when talking about her songs, she limits herself to arguing:

“I never sit down with the guitar to say: I’m going to make a feminist song. But it happens that I am a 32-year-old liberated woman, who wants to talk about things that she likes, and then of course, that somehow the public turns it into a tool that by the way seems wonderful to me, because yes, I am a feminist woman, but I make music about many other things”.

AMONG THE MOST CREATIVE

In 2021 the artist was the winner of the Arc Awards in the category of “Revelation Artist”, in addition to being included in the list of “The 100 most creative Spaniards” by Forbes, within an art category together with characters such as Laura Cano , Elvira Sastre and Carlota Guerrero. About these achievements, she assures:

“The truth is that I am flattered, that magazine inspires me a lot, because it has a lot of interesting people who, although they may not be my target, because I am very excited that they take me into account, although there are things that have made me more excited… Well I don’t know if this is already very politically incorrect”, he clarifies.

This May 7, the Catalan will perform for the first time in our country, specifically at the CDMX Border Forum, in what the artist anticipates will be like a celebration:

“It is a concert that is generally quite lively, because the songs invite you to dance and we always look for moments of connection with the public… I am very curious to see what our relationship with the Mexican public will be like, but I think it will be a party, something cathartic, both for us and for the public”, he points out.

