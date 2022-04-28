Rigoberta Bandini publishes the original version of ‘Ay mama’: “Then it changed radically”

With permission from Tanxugueiras, Rigoberta Bandini and her ‘Ay mama’ arrived at the Benidorm Fest with the clear band of favorites to represent Spain in Eurovision. But Chanel crashed the party with SloMo and the rest is history. However, there is no doubt that the success of Paula Ribó, her real name, has become a hymn that it will not need the Eurovision event to last over time.

And now, Rigoberta Bandini has published the first version of the famous hit that already accumulates more than 22 million reproductions on Spotify. ‘Oh Mom (Genesis)’ It is the first version of the song that we could finally hear at the Benidorm Fest, although it is very recognizable.

On the occasion of the launch of the ‘new’ theme, Rigoberta Bandini has shared on her social profiles “the intense process of creation” of the song and assures that “many ideas” fell by the wayside.

“Showing it to the public is not something very common, but we were excited to publish this ‘frankenstein’ that was left behind, and that shares very little and at the same time a lot with the final version. I hope you enjoy it even if it blows your mind”, assures the Catalan artist.

At 00h AY MAMÁ (GENESIS) comes out, the 1st version that we sent to the Benidorm Fest and that later changed radically. Showing it to the public is not something common, but we were excited to publish this frankenstein that was left behind, and that shares very little and at the same time a lot with the final version. pic.twitter.com/IYMT8yTZid — Rigoberta Bandini (@rigobandini) April 26, 2022

Ay mama has definitely caused Rigoberta Bandini to become a true phenomenon on the music scene, but her rise to success came from a long way off. One of her last works before her immortal song was the single ‘Perra’, a song that also tries to vindicate feminism and no less well known is her hit ‘Let’s see what happens’, which starred in a recent campaign for a brewery with mario houses to the head.

unknown facet

In addition to her musical career as Rigiberta Bandini, Paula Ribó also works as voice actress and has participated in animated films such as Spirited Away (2001), brave (2012),Frozen(2013) andSing 2!(2021). She has also given a voice in Spanish to actresses such as Emma Stone, Shailene Woodley, Elle Fanning.