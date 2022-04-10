Rigoberta Bandini, resounding with Spain and the flag, says for whom she would change the kings

She was not chosen as the representative of Spain for the next festival Eurovision, but the moral winner was her. Although Chanel Terrero was finally chosen, Rigoberta Bandini She demonstrated at the Benidorm Festival what she had been pointing out in recent times: that she is and will be one of the referential singers in the country for a long time. She has tons of talent, personality, voice and a magnetic stage presence. The Catalan Paula Ribó has achieved with her alter ego that legions of fans sing her songs. In Spain we called it Soledad, Too many drugs, Perra and obviously this Ow mom that you can’t get out of your head and that when it sounds it drives everyone crazy. During the feminist demonstrations on March 8, it did not stop playing. And it doesn’t surprise us, because the song has it all. A real gem:

The child’s mother, Paula’s, made us fall in love when, as a result of the subject, she was interviewed by Basté in RAC1. And the mother of the other creature, from this hit, shows that she has a very well furnished head. When she sings it’s spectacular, but when she speaks, three quarters of the same. Judgment, critical spirit and not biting your tongue to say out loud what she thinks are immovable signs of identity in an artist from head to toe than in an interview in the newspaper The Spanish has let go of more than one pearl. The one from Barcelona speaks softly and with sweetness and kindness, but she releases them as if they were uppercuts above a ring. Wonderful. He talks about her, and about the womenand the fact of feeling that way from a very young age, “because my body developed very quickly: at twelve years old I already had a large chest and I felt like I was forced to be a woman from a very young age. And it was actually very childish, and I realized there the pressure we feel as women since our bodies develop and we become part of the sack of the ‘desired’, of the ‘possibly fuckable’, of the sexualized “. Pam. Devastating declaration of intent.

Later, he did something that he would not do now, take off his chest, “”But then I discovered feminism relatively recently, ten years ago, around twenty. And I realized how many things we still have to fight for; and that the discourse that we are enemies of each other was patriarchal and false: in reality we do not have any problem. United we are stronger, and all this… I know it may sound very pamphleteer, but feminism has given me a lot of power“. Now, Paula, aka Rigoberta, has just written a book, Vertigo, “when I wrote it I felt a very strong vertigo, as if I were saying goodbye to a Paula who was never going to return. And I know that this is part of the process of maturity, of life and of accepting its stages, but it cost me a lot“.

He reveals that there are things he doesn’t understand about what he used to do, for example, watching the Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts movie, Notting Hill: “The other day I saw it again and I almost vomited. We swallowed things that we can no longer tolerate, but not only us, but also our partners, and that makes me very happy. My partner was the first to tell me: ‘ This is the most macho thing I’ve ever seen in my life’, and I told him yes, totally, but I used to love Nothing Hill“. Ribó, who is engaged to her partner, Esteban (“I like to do what I want. I want to get married and my pussy sweats. In the end, there are many voices and many theories, but doing what one wants is also feminism“), talks about women, men or Spain. “In Spain we call it… what is Spain for you??, they ask him. Response: “many things. Spain inspires me. I adore the Spain of the singer-songwriter, that of Joan Manuel Serrat, which is also Catalonia. The Spain of the new song moves me a lot, but also the Spain of the great divas, like Mónica Naranjo, or Rocío Jurado, or Marisol. There are millions of Spains and they all contribute something to me, but, curiously, I don’t know which Spain I belong to”.

About feeling one thing or another, he speaks bluntly: “I am Spanish and Catalan and I have no problem with that, although it is true that as a Catalan I have no contact with the flag from Spain so often. It is rare for me to have a Spanish flag in my hand, but above all it is a matter of visual habit. If it had gone ahead, I would have gotten used to seeing Spanish flags, I have no problem with flags“By the way, they give you a choice Who do you prefer as King of Spain?, Felipe VI or C. Tangana. And it is clear: “I prefer C. Tangana, of course”!. And if the Bourbon were kicked out of Zarzuela, who would you put as queen?: “Wow, how good is this one! There are so many women that I admire… But look, right now, at Isa Calderón“… We second the motion. Very much in favor of sending Felipe and Letizia to fry asparagus and if you have to have kings, much better the Madrid musician and screenwriter.