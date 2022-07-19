Rigoberta Bandini will perform at the Cajasur I Like Festival in Córdoba, after three…

Rigoberta Bandini is the first confirmation of the ‘IX Cajasur I Like Festival’, which will be held on October 22 at the Teatro de la Axerquía in Córdoba, and for which tickets can be purchased through ‘Riffmusic .es’, starting next Thursday, July 21.

This was announced this Monday by the aforementioned music producer from Córdoba, highlighting that, in this way and during Rigoberta Bandini’s performance in Córdoba, attendees will be able to enjoy songs such as ‘A todos mis lovers’, ‘In Spain we call it Soledad’, ‘Ay Mama’, a candidate song to represent Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest, or her latest single, ‘ Así bailaba’, along with Amaia, who are catapulting Rigoberta Bandini to become one of the most interesting artists of the last years.

Paula Ribó (Barcelona 1990), better known as Rigoberta Bandini, began her career as a voice actor, voicing characters in films such as ‘Caillou’, ‘Spirited Away’, ‘Brave’, ‘Frozen’ and ‘Sing 2! ‘, has also dubbed actresses like Emma Stone, Shailene Woodley or Dakota Fanning in ‘I am Sam’.

In 2020 she started her solo project under the name of Rigoberta Bandini and soon found popularity thanks to ‘Too many drugs’ or the aforementioned ‘In Spain we call it solace’, songs that quickly went viral on Spotify and YouTube, being the soundtrack of confinement in Spain.

Later, in 2021 she published ‘Perra’, a song that has become a feminist anthem, although probably the song that has launched her popularity is ‘Ay mama’, a finalist song at the Benidorm Fest and a candidate to represent Spain in the This year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Now, Rigoberta Bandini becomes the first confirmed artist to perform at the ninth edition of the ‘I CajaSur Ilike Festival 2022’, which after a forced break due to the pandemic, returns to give voice to the most current music on the national scene in the city From Cordoba. Tickets will be available from Thursday, July 21 through ‘riffmusic.es’.