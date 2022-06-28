Rigorous as Ronaldo, Messi reveals his good eating habits

Already no footballer in all history has managed to win 7 Golden Balls, except Lionel Messi. But the Pulga would not have succeeded without an impeccable lifestyle. In an interview with Argentinian television channel America TV, on La Cornisa, Messi revealed his secret.

“For many years I ate badly. Until 22-23 years old, I let myself go and I could eat chocolates, cookies, sodas, recognizes the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. But now I eat well. I eat everything but more rigorously. Once in a while, a little wine doesn’t hurt me either. I especially saw the change with my vomiting problems. Much has been said about this. Eventually, I adapted and that didn’t happen anymore.”

“In the beginning, it was my parents who first administered the injections to me from the age of eight, until I learned. Then at the age of 12, I started injecting my legs myself once a night, says the Argentinian international. It was something that didn’t impress me. It was a small needle. It didn’t hurt me and it was something routine that I had to do and I did it normally.” Add Lionel Messi.

“Me inyectaba la hormona del crecimiento en las piernas una vez por noche” #MessiInLaCornisa La entrevista más interesante, íntima y profunda del mjor jugador del planeta que va a dar la vuelta al mundo 🌍 ESTA NOCHE 20:30 p.m. @AmericaTV pic.twitter.com/RqDRogauv6 — La Cornisa TV (@LaCornisaok) March 18, 2018

Advertising