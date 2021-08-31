Rihanna, 10 hours of work with Asap Rocky

The singer and her boyfriend were in a New York recording studio all night

Rihanna it would be ready for a new one project musical, this time together with his own comrade Asap Rocky. The pop star was seen leaving a New York recording studio with the rapper a few days ago, after spending 10 consecutive hours at the work.

Despite the long night in the sign of music, the star appeared in great fashion form with a pair of baggy white shorts, an oversized blue striped white shirt and a pair of sneakers.

According to sources close to the couple, the singer spent 10 hours in the studio with Asap Rocky – alias Rakim Athelaston Mayers -, arriving at work before midnight.

Rihanna returns to music

The couple did not provide details on the new one project music he is working on, but recently the two artists were spotted shooting a video musical together. The star, for her part, simultaneously worked on her long-awaited ninth studio album.

Loading... Advertisements

“I always work on music,” Rihanna said in a recent American media interview, “when I’m ready to publish it in the best way for me, it will come out. And what happens no one will be disappointed. It will be worth it ”.

The long awaited moment seems to have arrived. There singer he will release his personal album and later the new project with his own fiancé.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved