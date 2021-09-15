Rihanna, A $ AP Rocky and all the couples on the red carpet

The Met Gala is back. Dresses, glamor, but also an opportunity to formalize new loves or to consolidate others. For the 2021 edition, that of the return “in presence” on the steps of Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York after last year’s hiatus, many stars showed up in pairs. For the opening of the exhibition entitled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion (which, as per tradition, guides the style of the evening’s dresses), Rihanna came along with A $ AP Rocky, wrapped in a colorful blanket, for the first time next to each other.

In fact, we had already seen them together with Fashion Awards 2019 in London, but then they were still officially friends. People, American gossip bible, confirmed their relationship in November 2020, explaining how their friendship had turned into a “solid love story”.



As a couple too Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. There are those who bet on a wedding by December. Close to each other, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin. It was not, however, yet debut time for Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum. The actress came alone, and the same did shortly after Tatum.

The two have spent the last month together, increasingly photographed on the streets of New York side by side. “They seem really happy, and to each other there is this chemistry very strong, they flirt, ”a source said, without adding anything else. Zoë, who made her Met debut in 2008 amid parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, is a recent divorce from Karl Glusman, Magic Mike shares a daughter Everly, 8, with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. We’ll see.

Meanwhile, here are all the couples of the Met Gala 2021

