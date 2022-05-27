Rihanna: a documentary on the private life of the star in preparation

A documentary by Peter Berg on the famous American singer Rihanna is currently in preparation on Amazon Prime.

The documentary titled “Rihanna Volume 1” reportedly took 4 years to shoot and was delayed twice due to the singer’s tight schedule and her pregnancy.

While it’s not yet known if the documentary will focus on Rihanna’s high-profile pregnancy, multiple outlets have reported that it will look into private and never-before-seen details of her life, career, and philosophy of life. work, family and love.

About the documentary, director Peter Berg revealed in an interview with Collider.

“The Rihanna documentary is something I’ve been working on with her for almost four years now,” he said. “Amazon is going to release it next summer (2022), around July 4, I hope. It’s been a truly epic journey, the last four years with her.”

“She’s a remarkable woman who every day seems to be growing and embarking on new ventures and projects at a pace that’s almost hard to keep up with,” he added.

“So every time we think we’re going to finish the movie and release it, she does something like launch a fashion line like Fenty, or her lingerie line, or her skincare line,” Peter continued. Berg.

“She’s firing on all cylinders, she’s making new music now and she’s so successful in business and she’s such an entrepreneur that we’re letting the movie develop, but we’ll try to finish it in the spring and release it in the summer,” he concluded.

Amazon reportedly paid $25 million to acquire the rights to the documentary.