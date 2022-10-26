Rihanna: a musical return on Friday for the soundtrack of “Black Panther”?

This time, it would seem that the long-awaited moment is imminent. Rihanna is back and no, we’re not talking about a new line of Fenty products or a paparazzi flashback release. We’re talking about music. The rumor swells for ten days: the businesswoman, entrepreneur, muse, singer and young mother would have recorded a song (at least) for the soundtrack of the long-awaited Marvel film Black Panther : Wakanda Forever. Like Kendrick Lamar for the first part of the franchise, Rihanna would therefore have put her voice on the song that will carry the film, whose French theatrical release is announced for November 9.

Since these rumors, Rihanna has embarked on a discreet project that has not escaped her fans. She filed a trademark with a logo to her initial, “R”. It was enough to set the internet ablaze. In detail, the registered logo could appear on a multitude of products: telephone accessories, jewellery, calendars, ephemeral tattoos, tote bags, umbrellas, make-up bags, etc. Enough to launch an entire range of merchandising. Yesterday, a twist confirmed all expectations. The social networks of Marvel and Black Panther shared an evocative animated video:

A silver “R” gradually stands out from the title of the film, until it takes center stage and appears alone on a black background. The R for Rihanna, the R for the trademarked logo, the R for the return to music for Black Panther ? In addition to this clue, a date: October 28. Could it be the day when the first single from the soundtrack of Wakanda Forever, played by Rihanna? All signals are green.

Last month, the singer announced her big return to the stage with a visual clue, this time: a photo of her tattooed hand wearing an NFL-branded American football, like a trophy. The confirmation came a few minutes later. Rihanna will perform on the Super Bowl halftime stage on February 12.

Six years after the release of his last album, AntiRiri is back.