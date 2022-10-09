Rihanna about to give birth? This clue that says a lot

After Paris and Los Angeles, singer Rihanna arrived in Barbados, her birthplace, but also the one she wants for her future child. While the couple Rihanna and A$ap Rocky have just arrived on site, rumors are rife about the upcoming birth of their first child.

According to the Daily Mail, the birth of the singer would be “imminent”. The British media reports that Rihanna chose to give birth to her child on her native island in the Caribbean: “She will have around her the people she cares about the most, including her mother Monica and her childhood best friend Sonita Alexander, who is a doctor. She would like it to be her giving birth to the baby.”

It would seem that Rihanna has planned everything to keep her loved ones patient during her delivery. According to the DailyMail, she would have planned manicures and pedicures for her whole family. And that’s not all. After the birth of their child, Rihanna and A$ap Rocky planned to party:

“She’s going to throw a beach party and host receptions at her home and at a nearby resort. She is so looking forward to celebrating with her loved ones and is determined to make this event epic”reported a source close to the couple.

The one who has caused a sensation with her pregnancy looks since her announcement last February, should not disappoint those around her with such preparation. One thing is certain: Rihanna is ready for one of the best days of her life. Tick, tock…

