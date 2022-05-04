Rihanna, absent from the Met Gala 2022, is honored with a marble statue

Monday, May 2, 2022, when the very famous ceremony of the Met Galathe absence of Rihanna is felt among the guests. Accustomed to this starry evening, the star has indeed preferred not to attend this year because of her pregnancy.

Rihanna, depicted as an antique statue from the gallery of the Metropolitan Museum of Art

But to make up for this absence, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and US Vogue have decided to wink at him in a video, shot by Bardia Zeinali. In it, we then discover a Rihanna enclosure in golden statue, installed in the heart of the ancient galleries of the museum. Under her Instagram post, American Vogue states: “The statue of Eireine (The Personification of Peace) is usually the highest-profile marble goddess Met Greco-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got Rihanna, straight off this month’s Vogue cover.” (equivalent to “The statue of Irene (the Personification of Peace) is usually the most famous marble goddess in the Met’s Greco-Roman galleries. But now we have Rihanna, cover-girl of the April issue of Vogue” in French). With the same posture as for the cover of the magazine, this Rihanna sculpted in life-size has been thought out down to the smallest detail, like the many embroideries on her jumpsuit Alaia by Pieter Mullerhere reinvented in golden marble.