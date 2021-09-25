Rihanna against fans asking her when the new album is out

Among the new albums most awaited by fans, surely there is that of Rihanna. After her debut in 2005 with “Music of the sun”, the singer has released a record almost every year. In 2006 “A girl like me”, in 2007 “Good girl gone bad”, in 2009 “Rated R”, in 2010 “Loud”, in 2011 “Talk that talk”, in 2012 “Unapologetic” and in 2016 “Anti” . Since then, Rihanna hasn’t released a record anymore, wowing fans as she focused solely on her beauty and cosmetics line. Almost five years have passed since his last recording effort and fans, understandably, are waiting for updates or previews on his comeback.

In recent months, there had been talks about the making of the album and Rihanna had lost patience with the fans. The singer had donated $ 6 million to the Global Coronavirus Relief Fund via her Clara Lionel Foundation to be split between organizations such as Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund, the International Rescue Committee and others. And while streaming on Instagram Live she got fed up with fans constantly asking her about her long overdue ninth record.

“If one of you motherfuckers asks me about the album again when I’m trying to save the world, unlike the president …”

Still, it seemed that the project was almost defined, as anticipated by persistent rumors:

“He is currently recording two albums, one full of radio friendly songs and another consisting of experimental pieces. He is considering releasing a double disc if he feels the songs don’t fit well together on the same album. “

Instead, in the past few hours, the singer has again reacted badly towards a fan who asked her about the new album.

“New Year Resolution: Applying the Pressure,” he captioned in his first post of 2021, with a series of snapshots.



“Resolution should be the release of the album,” wrote one fan in the comments – which didn’t seem to amuse Rihanna.

“This comment is so 2019. grow upRihanna replied. The superstar then added: “2021 energy”.

Street | Billboard