Rihanna, age (33 years old today), what happened to her and latest curiosities about her

Seduce and provoke: it has always seemed to be one of the missions of Rihanna. This is confirmed by a rather sexy shot she posted on her profile Instagram, a few days after his 33rd birthday (which falls on February 20). To advertise the boxers from her lingerie collection, she decided to wear them with nothing else on but some flashy bjoux. And its topless, covered only in part by one arm, it certainly did not go unnoticed enough to reach almost ten thousand likes in a short time.

So the spotlight returned to her, after a period of wondering what happened to her. Here are the latest on Rihanna, summarized (between ups and downs) in these ten curiosities.

1 He angered the Hindus

Rihanna’s topless-boxer post didn’t make everyone happy. The most attentive observers, in fact, will have noticed that the necklace she wears in the photo has a pendant that depicts Ganesh, divinity Hindu. This has angered the Hindus, who accused the singer of sexualizing the religion in search of scandal.

2 She cleared up on the side of the Indian peasants

At the beginning of February Rihanna had already had some problems withIndia, publishing on Twitter an article about the protests of the farmers of the Asian country where in some areas access to the internet was even blocked. The pop star wondered why she wasn’t talking about it internationally and her Tweet was re-launched by various personalities such as Greta Thunberg, thus amplifying its reach and strongly hurting the Indian government.

3 He supported Joe Biden’s candidacy

Rihanna has always been interested in politics and has no problem exposing herself. It is no coincidence that his endorsement (naturally via social media) also arrived at Joe Biden it’s at Kamala Harris, as soon as they were elected President and Vice-President of the United States.

4- He lost a friend and wanted to remind everyone of his talent

The fact is that, beyond the provocations, Rihanna is a sensitive girl. He also demonstrated this by remembering the DJ Sophie, recently died in a car accident, with a post that portrays them together during their artistic collaboration.

5 – Had to abandon Fenty’s pret à porter line

Over the years Rihanna has proved to be a skilled business woman, but in the last period something has gone wrong, thanks to the pandemic. In fact, at the beginning of 2021 it had to close (hopefully only temporarily) Fenty, his brand of clothing produced in Paris, because it has become difficult for her (due to anti-Covid restrictions) to manage it outside the United States. However, her adventure in the world of fashion is not over: in fact, she still has the brands Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage x Fenty.

6- She remains the first testimonial of her brands and products on social networks

Now Rihanna has every intention of not letting her other brands collapse and therefore, in the awareness of being her best sponsor, she is dedicating herself to a healthy (and sensual) self-promotion via social. And there are many posts that hit straight to the hearts (and eyes) of her fans, like those in which she dances and poses in lingerie to showcase the Valentine’s Day capsule collection.

7 – Has a love story with A $ AP Rocky

After being a testimonial for Fenty, the rapper A $ AP Rocky it seems he has become Rihanna’s new boyfriend. The two had already been paparazzi back in 2013, so they have liked each other for a long time, but now they can finally live their love story.

8- He put his London mansion up for sale

When he was with the Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, Rihanna lived in an extra-luxury villa in London with eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, gym and garden. But then, after breaking up with him (now a year ago), she returned to the United States and the property was put up for sale, naturally at exorbitant prices.

9- And the music? For now, there is no new album on track

On the recording front Rihanna has been standing still for some time: just think that five years have passed since Anti, his eighth and most recent work. A few months ago she said she has a lot of material, both pop and experimental, but lately she becomes sensitive when asked about the new album. He seems to be feeling pressured, as he stated in his first Instagram post of 2021.

10 – After all, she has given herself (successfully) to the cinema

It should not be forgotten that Rihanna has also started an acting career for some time. His latest film is Guava Island by Hiro Murai, who sees her acting alongside her colleague Donald Glover (known in the music world under the pseudonym Childish Gambino). Unfortunately, due to Covid, it did not come out in theaters but it arrived a few months ago on Amazon Prime Video.