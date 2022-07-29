Rihanna: age, first name, origin, husband, fortune, Instagram… All you need to know

Closer offers you to know everything about Rihanna! Age, real first name, origins, relationship with A$AP Rocky, fortune, influence on Instagram… the singer will no longer have any secrets for you.

Rihanna is one of the most prolific and popular artists of her generation. A real phenomenon, the singer from Barbados has been hitting the hits for over 15 years. But that’s not all because as a real accomplished businesswoman, Rihanna is also at the head of brands meeting a crazy success. in love withA$AP Rocky and mother of their first child since May 2022, the popstar is more fulfilled than ever… Discover all its secrets below.

How old is Rihanna?

Rihanna was born on February 20, 1988 in St. Michael, one of the eleven parishes of Barbados. In 2022, she therefore celebrated her 34th birthday. Her mother is called Monica Braithwaite and his father’s name is Ronald Fenty. This one is of Afro-Guyanese origin and this one has Barbadian and Irish origins. Rihanna has two brothers, Rorrey and Rajad Fenty. But that’s not all as the artist also has two half-sisters and a half-brother on his father’s side, all from previous relationships of Ronald Fenty and different mothers. During her childhood, Rihanna suffered from her parent’s addiction to cocaine, alcohol and marijuana.

What is Rihanna’s real name?

Rihanna is the stage name that the main interested party has chosen to adopt. In truth, the official name of this one is Robyn Rihanna Fenty. Rihanna is the singer’s middle name. She also began to take an interest in the world of music from an early age. In high school, she formed a girl group with two of her classmates. She decides to drop out of high school to devote herself to singing. In 2003, she officially tried her luck under the watchful eye of her mother, who accompanied her on her first professional meetings. Rihanna meets American producers who believe in her potential and have her record demos. She signs a contract with a label and sends her titles to record companies at the end of 2004. Two months later, in February 2005, she auditions in front of Jay-Z and he recruits her within his record company in the process. She signs a new contract for six albums! The tube machine is launched.

Where is Rihanna from?

Rihanna is a native of Barbados. His parents are of Afro-Caribbean descent. Specifically, his mother is of Afro-Guyanese origins and his father of Barbadian and Irish origins.

Is A$AP Rocky married to Rihanna?

At the end of 2020, the people planet panics when rumors of a romantic relationship between Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are surfacing. Shortly after, the young man confirms these noises and therefore formalizes his love story with this one in the magazine GQ. He even claims that she is “the woman of his life“. The couple becomes the target of the paparazzi and fascinates the press. On January 31, 2022, photos of Rihanna and her darling are revealed and she appears to be several months pregnant on these pictures! A few weeks later, gossip reports that the future parents have broken up because the gentleman was allegedly unfaithful to his sweetheart… The couple does not comment on anything but Woman A$AP Rocky allegedly cheated on Rihanna denies claims. On May 19, 2022, the singer gave birth to their first child, a little boy whose first name is still unknown at the present time. His face has not been revealed either. Rihanna is seen with a splendid ring and the suppositions of a secret marriage with A$AP Rocky are insistent. Once again, the lovebirds do not disclose anything about their situation. One thing is certain, these are still very much in love, judging by the images of their (rare) public appearances since the end of Rihanna’s pregnancy. A beautiful little united family…

How much is Rihanna’s fortune estimated?

Nowadays, Rihanna is one of the most powerful female artists on the planet. Apart from his flourishing musical career, the interpreter of hits Diamond, Work or Only Girl (In The World) also tried in the cinema by playing in several films or on television. Alongside these activities, Rihanna marketed several perfumes. She has also launched brands that are growing in popularity every day. She is the head of the luxury clothing brand Fenty and the lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. On the cosmetic side, it also offers the public the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands. In 2019, Rihanna joined the Top 100 of the most influential women of the prestigious magazine Forbes. Two years later, in 2021, his fortune is estimated at $1.7 billion. She then becomes the richest musician in the world.

What is Rihanna’s account on Instagram?

Rihanna is widely followed on Instagram. It has no less than 134 million followers at the end of July 2022! His fans can subscribe to his official @badgalriri account. She uses the social network for sharing photos and videos to affirm her commitments (politics, climate, etc.) and to display her looks that are always more stylish than the others. Via this platform, it also promotes its various businesses. However, since becoming a mother, Rihanna operates a break 2.0 and is silent on the canvas…