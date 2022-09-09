Rihanna allegedly helped restaurant staff tidy up after eating late with girlfriends

A new exclusive from Page Six reveals that the new mum didn’t hesitate to help the staff clean up after having dinner with a group of friends. Dinner that continued until dawn at the starred restaurant Michelin, Russian caviar.

Rih may be a Bad Girl, but she still knows how to behave.

The famous singer and her entourage of six other friends asked the restaurant to stay open so they could enjoy a few late bites. As usual, the young woman from 34 years old came out in style. A cobalt blue No Limit Records jersey oversized, over loose faded jeans, lace-up pointy heels and jewelry from Tiffany & Co..

The performer of “Needed Me” ate bites of caviar and sashimi, all accompanied by champagne until 2 am. Time Rih was “seen helping service staff clean and put bar stools back in place“.

Besides, this wasn’t the only outing on which the founder of Fenty Beauty was sighted. Last week she visited with her fiancé A$AP Rocky to Nedthe new place reserved for members of Richie Akiva. Seen there, the couple were described as being “relaxed and happy”. Moreover, they did not fail to mention that Rihanna “was beautiful“.