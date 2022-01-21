Rihanna amazes all fans | Nobody expected it

American singer Rihanna has surprised fans around the world by revealing unexpected details about her future and new album.

The Rihanna’s new album is one of the most anticipated of the year, but how will it be? The singer let slip some anticipation.

Originally from Barbados but famous in every corner of the globe, Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the most loved and followed by the public. Her career began when she was still very young and today, at just 33 years old, she is the richest female musician in the world. Despite having achieved great results as a business woman, the many fans are waiting with great anxiety his new album. Will 2022 be the right year?

The latest music album by Rihanna dates back to 2016 and is now Anti. In recent years, the famous pop star has moved away from the world of music to devote herself to hers Fenty make-up line and Savage x Fenty underwear line. In a very short time she has become a full-fledged entrepreneur and in recent months she has also dedicated a lot to her country, Barbados, of which she officially became the “national heroine”.

Since 2005 Rihanna has published 10 music albums, and I’m 7 years that fans are waiting for new music. At each interview she is asked the fateful question, but the singer has never been too unbalanced, saying only that the new album would be out “soon”. In the last period it has revealed something more.

Recently interviewed during the presentation of her Savage X Fenty Show Vol 3, the American stylist and singer gave some more clues about what her next musical project will be. “It will be something you do not expectHe revealed. “Everything you know and know about Rihanna will not be what you hear. I can say that I am really experimenting“.

Rihanna compared music to fashion, stating that in both areas you should have the freedom to “play and dress as you please“. Precisely for this reason, it seems that she is experimenting and playing a lot also in the musical field, in order to show the world the best version of herself. “I’m having fun“He concluded,”and it will be a completely different disc from the previous ones“. We can’t wait to hear it, and you?