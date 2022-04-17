Rihanna, Amel Bent, Nabilla… Pregnancy in majesty

This child, she wanted it. “Over all.” And even “brought into the world”before he points the tip of his nose. At 34, Rihanna, joins – or precedes as she stages her baby bump in a masterful way –, the list of stars who display their pregnancy belly free as air, without filter. No. Shocking will denounce some, charming will delight others. But where does this desire to display her motherhood with such force come from?

The first pregnant woman to appear on television was Lucille Ball, in the American series I Love Lucy. It was in… 1952. If the CBS chain accepted – reluctantly – the scenario of the pregnancy (which matched that of the actress), the word pregnant was however banned from the script: too vulgar for the small screen at the time. It has been replaced by its French translation in the title of the episode: Lucy is Pregnant, recalls the magazine vogue.

Forty years later, in 1991, Demi Moore posing naked and 7 months pregnant for the cover of Vanity Fair. Shot immortalized by photographer Annie Leibovitz. The scandal is huge, the photos deemed “pornographic”. Some even refuse to sell the magazine; others wrap the cover in paper.

⋙ PHOTOS – These babies and births that make the news in 2022

Assume femininity and motherhood

We have to wait until 2017 and Beyoncé. That year, the star posted a profile photo on Instagram, in shorts and a crop top, wearing an almost virginal veil, to announce the upcoming arrival of her twins. A tidal wave of likes and the beginnings of this trend that will make… children.

But we have to admit, admiring Riri, pregnant by rapper A$AP Rocky, imperial, triumphant belly, in black panties, bra and babydoll at the Dior fall-winter show during Paris Fashion Week, at the beginning of March : the situation has changed. “Everything that happens around motherhood and parenthood has become desacralized”, agrees the clinical psychologist, Aline Nativel Id Hammou. “The stars recall that they assume everything at the same time, their motherhood, their professional life and their femininity“. Currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy, as & she told the magazine SHE American, Rihanna delights the Fashion planet. She never ceases to reinvent her silhouettes around this imminent birth. The chain signed Messika (cocorico!) which adorns its belly during the launch party of its brand Fenty Beauty, in Los Angeles, on March 12, will undoubtedly be emulated. And it is rumored that the bright pink puffer jacket she wore the day of the announcement of her pregnancy to her 125 million subscribers would be sold at auction…

The specialist also deciphers in this flowering of naked bellies, a narcissistic act. ” We can read there the pride of “I too am able to procreate, to give life, to create a double, a mini-me who will continue the myth, who will become a great artist like me…” “, she continues. But also the proof “that these very prominent personalities are indeed carrying their child(ren), and have not had recourse to a surrogate mother”, says the psychologist. As was the case in particular for Nicole Kidman or Sarah Jessica Parker, the first American star to have confided in her choice.

⋙ PHOTO – Amel Bent filled: this adorable shot of her baby with her two eldest

Prejudices, clichés, rivalries

With their bellies in full light, Nabilla, Rihanna and consorts debunk the prejudices of these future mothers who should not expose themselves. They thus raise the question of:What is it to be a woman? What is it to be a mom?continues Aline Nativel Id Hammou. Liberated, delivered from a pandemic that deprived the world of freedom, and as the war in Ukraine darkens the future, they also celebrate a return to basics: life. Without artifice.

Look at the American top Ashley Graham, 34, young mother of twins – Malachi and Roman, 3 months. She recounted her pregnancy in detail and multiplied the clichés, even the close-ups of her stretch marks, reminding her 17,200,000 Instagram members how real being pregnant is. This unpacking of happiness, of less good days too – Nabilla, already the mother of an adorable Milann, 6 months on April 11, admitted that her second pregnancy was more difficult –, bellies that weigh too heavily, reactivate other feelings in the witnesses fascinated or revolted by this large display. ” There is a rivalry that is expressed. Some women can compare their pregnancies. “She’s so many months pregnant, she doesn’t look tired, she doesn’t take much or too much”“… Life in fact.

Photo credits: Veeren -Christophe Clovis / Bestimage