Rihanna, America’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

In the Forbes ranking of the richest American self-made women, the 34-year-old singer and businesswoman who weighs 1.4 billion dollars relegates Kim Kardashian to second place.

Richest singer in the world and first woman from Barbados to appear in a Forbes ranking, Rihanna offers herself a new title: the interpreter of Diamonds is now America’s youngest billionaire.

The artist and businesswoman occupies the 21st place in the 2022 list of the richest American “self-made women” (women entrepreneurs, executives, artists), according to Forbes. At 34, she weighs 1.4 billion dollars.

The only woman under 40 to appear at the top of the rankings, Rihanna thus relegates Kim Kardashian to second place: at 41, the reality TV star and successful entrepreneur weighs 1.8 billion dollars.

full time businesswoman

It is not thanks to her music that the singer, absent from the scene for six years, has become so rich. A true full-time businesswoman, Rihanna is the head of several successful companies.

According to Forbes, Rihanna’s fortune stems primarily from the success of her $2.8 billion cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, which she owns 50% with luxury giant LVMH. The artist also owns 30% of the capital of her lingerie line Savage x Fenty valued at 1 billion dollars.